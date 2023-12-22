Alfred Zammit appointed FIAU director despite track record

Alfred Zammit, former deputy director at the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), who gave a clean bill of health to Pilatus bank despite money laundering deficiencies and who led the unit’s unjustified dismissal of one of its investigators, was confirmed as director of the unit on Wednesday.

Zammit had served as the FIAU’s acting director since April when former director Kenneth Farrugia was appointed CEO of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and later reappointed to the FIAU as chairman.

Zammit’s appointment comes despite a track record of inaction by the anti-money laundering unit, which in part led to Malta’s greylisting by the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF) between 2021 and 2022.

Under Farrugia and Zammit’s watch, the FIAU also imposed heavy fines on financial services practitioners. Several subsequent cases in front of the Court of Appeals have found the FIAU’s modus operandi unconstitutional, resulting in more than €1.3 million in lost fines, calling the unit’s effectiveness into question.

Upon his appointment, the board, led by Zammit’s predecessor and former boss Farrugia, claimed it had “assessed the suitability of five candidates who applied for the position, and following careful consideration, unanimously agreed” on Zammit’s appointment.

In a statement accompanying Zammit’s appointment, the board said, “he is very well regarded and respected within the international AML/CFT community” and “also highly regarded by the community of industry stakeholders in Malta.”

The board’s statements clash with Zammit’s track record, who, in 2016, following a raft of money laundering-related issues at the now-shuddered Pilatus Bank, issued a clean bill of health in a letter to the institution, burying investigations for years.

Pilatus Bank was brought to the public’s attention following reports by assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that it was a money laundering machine. Following inaction and obstruction from Malta’s police force, investigations by the watchdog European Banking Agency eventually led to it closing down.

The FIAU’s new director also led the 2017 dismissal of former FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris, which the Industrial Tribunal found to be unjustified earlier this year.

Upon his dismissal, Ferris claimed his dismissal was due to ministerial interference by former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna. In testimony at the Caruana Galizia public inquiry in 2020, Zammit maintained Ferris was justifiably fired and dismissed claims of collusion with former assistant police commissioner Ian Abdilla to bury investigations into disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi.