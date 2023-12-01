For six years, The Shift has led investigations into some of the biggest scandals in Malta’s history, unveiling corruption, dodgy deals, and nepotism that has cost you, the taxpayer, hundreds of millions of euro, but we want to do more.

The Shift has launched a crowdfunding campaign titled ‘We’re digging deeper to level up’ in response to our readers’ feedback on what they want to see more of. We plan to expand our website, grow our team, and enhance our investigative capacity so we can keep on holding power to account.

We want to add new features and provide more diverse and compelling content while using the latest technology to provide interactive features because our readers deserve the best possible experience.

But to do this, we need your help.

In the six years since The Shift’s launch, we’ve led investigations into the country’s biggest scandals, such as the Electrogas project and the hospital’s concession deal.

Our stories have contributed to police investigations and investigations by the National Audit Office (NAO), the Commissioner of Standards in Public Life and the European Commission.

If you’ve just read about the latest NAO investigation of Rosianne Cutajar’s “irregular” and “fraudulent” ITS contract, it was The Shift that first revealed the details and timing of her arrangement with Pierre Fenech.

We’ve earned international acclaim, and our investigation into Malta’s connections to Qatar was shortlisted for the European Commission’s 2023 edition of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism.

Our conference in October drew stellar panellists from across Europe and an engaged audience, revealing an appetite for discussion and knowledge on topics important to journalists in Malta and beyond.

We’ve grown into more than just a newsroom. We’ve faced legal battles, insults, and discrediting campaigns designed to thwart our work and shut us down, but thanks to our growing community of readers, we stand determined and ready to do so much more.

We are immensely proud of everything we have achieved in six years of The Shift’s existence, and your contribution to our crowdfunding campaign isn’t just a donation; it’s an investment in accountability.

The Shift remains a community project and your news portal, so invest in it and let’s push the boundaries and expand the stories that truly matter. Together.

Please donate by clicking here. Thank you.