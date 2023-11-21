Ex-disciplined forces academy director awarded direct order by Home Affairs Ministry

A company owned by John Charles Ellul, the former director of the Disciplined Forces Academy, was awarded a direct order contract by his previous employer, the Home Affairs Ministry.

Prosecure Ltd., which lists Ellul as its director and shareholder, was given a direct order contract for a pilot project involving the electronic monitoring of prisoners in 2019.

The ministry which handed Ellul the direct order is the same that employed him in his previous role as academy director. Aside from Ellul’s links to the ministry, he is the brother of government whip and parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul.

The direct order contract to Prosecure Ltd. was revealed following a series of parliamentary questions by opposition Nationalist Party MP Mark Anthony Sammut earlier this month.

In response to Sammut’s questions, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said electronic systems involving ankle bracelets administered by the Malta Correctional Services Agency were being used to monitor some prisoners outside the Corradino Correctional Facility from 2019.

Asked who provided such systems, Camilleri said these were initially implemented through a pilot project contracted by direct order. When pressed, Camilleri revealed that Ellul’s company, Prosecure Ltd., was awarded the contract but did not divulge its value.

Following the direct order contract for the pilot project, Camilleri said a government tender for “an Electronic Monitoring System for the Correctional Services Agency” was issued in November 2022.

Ellul found himself in hot water last year following a Facebook post calling on Labour Party supporters to pelt opposition MPs with eggs. Calls for Ellul’s resignation as academy director ensued.

Shortly after the comments, Ellul apologised, claiming to the Times of Malta the comment was “inappropriate”. The comments were widely labelled “unacceptable” given Ellul’s position at the time, which was responsible for training all disciplined forces.

He has since left the academy, although the exact date of departure is unknown.

Ellul has reportedly also been employed as a government consultant on cannabis legislation, having served as head of operations for the Maltese branch of medical cannabis company Materia. He is also a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta’s Department of Criminology.

The Academy for Disciplined Forces Malta is a government educational institution tasked with training members of the Police Force, Armed Forces, Civil Protection Department and Correctional Services Agency.