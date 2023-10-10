The Shift among finalists for EP’s Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism

An investigation by The Shift has been nominated as a finalist for the European Parliament’s Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism alongside 11 other journalistic pieces from news organisations across the EU from 268 entries.

The award, endorsed by the European Parliament since October 2020, is awarded to distinguish journalistic work based on the principles and values of the European Union. It is awarded each year around 16 October as a symbolic reminder of the date of Caruana Galizia’s assassination in 2017.

The Shift’s investigative article ‘Courting Qatar’, authored by Founding Editor Caroline Muscat in January 2023, chronicles Malta’s shady dealings in Qatar the previous June.

The award consists of a prize of €20,000 and will be chosen by an independent jury who will award the prize at the European Parliament of Strasbourg. The jury will evaluate the articles based on their relevance to the EU, quality, originality and thoroughness.

The Shift joins finalists’ articles from news organisations throughout the European Union, including Der Spiegel, Le Monde, Forbidden Stories and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

‘Courting Qatar: President invites alleged terrorism financiers to invest in Malta’ revealed how President George Vella sought investment from Qatari-resident Syrian billionaires accused only two months earlier of funding an Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group.

The Shift subsequently revealed that the Qatari government covered many of Malta’s 31-person delegation to Qatar’s costs, including representatives of Corinthia Group. The group’s Qatari partners also acquired Maltese citizenship ahead of the Maltese government’s eight visits in one year.

The story was published amid the start of the ongoing Qatargate scandal involving allegations that European Parliament lobbyists and their close aides and family members were influenced by the Qatar government, particularly in decisions made in Brussels.

The 16 October 2023 will mark six years since the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. An independent public inquiry into the assassination found that the Maltese state was responsible for creating a culture of impunity that led to her murder.