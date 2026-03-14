Illegal sports academy receives Prime Minister’s endorsement

As the lead-up to the elections escalates with parties seeking every opportunity for photo-ops , Prime Minister Robert Abela saw fit to visit the premises of the Obstacle Course Academy earlier this week, a sports facility illegally set up in ODZ land in Mrieħel.

The illegal development is located in Triq il-Ħofor, and is nestled between multiple agricultural fields in an otherwise relatively uninhabited area.

While an enforcement notice against the conversion of agricultural land for recreational use without permission was appealed before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT), the hearing scheduled for last February was postponed to June after the appellant’s lawyer asked for a deferral.

A separate planning application filed by the developer behind the academy, Alex Tanti, sought to sanction the illegalities on the site, which the Planning Authority (PA) had refused. Tanti’s appeal against that refusal was eventually withdrawn by the applicant, with the EPRT’s board noting that enforcement fines for the site remained pending.

The Prime Minister’s habit of visiting operators with dubious track records was recently the subject of increased scrutiny, including his visit to the American University of Malta and a wholehearted endorsement of a Chinese car importer with direct business ties to local Labour Party donors.

Previously, The Shift had reported how the Obstacle Course Academy was being investigated by five different authorities over the illegalities committed on the site: the Planning Authority, the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sports, the Office for the Commissioner of Voluntary Organisations, the Environmental Health Directorate, and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

The various lines of inquiry pursued by the authorities focused on planning issues, Gauci’s involvement with two unregistered sports organisations linked to an Italian consultant who had also faced scrutiny in his home country, and allegations of improper hygiene and safety practices.

While the relevant state entities have yet to announce any outcomes from their investigations into the academy, Gauci continues to enjoy a lucrative monopoly over national competitions for the budding sport of obstacle course racing.

The Prime Minister’s visit praises the academy for its growth into “a strong community of athletes which now successfully competes at an international level”.