Full-time law student, government propagandist and person of trust – Lydia Abela’s former assistant

Not all law students at the University of Malta appear to be treated equally. While most struggle to find time outside the demands of their five-year course, some manage to combine their studies with a full-time government job while attending lectures at Msida.

Unlike most students who endure years of study on a modest stipend, these individuals benefit from a full-time public salary and additional perks while studying to become lawyers.

One such case is that of former One TV journalist Nicole Buttigieg.

After briefly serving as personal assistant to Lydia Abela, the wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, soon after he took office, Buttigieg is now studying law while drawing a full-time government salary under a person-of-trust contract.

Sources within the government’s Victims Support Agency (VSA), which falls under the political responsibility of Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, contacted The Shift after seeing Buttigieg on television interviewing the Prime Minister during one of Labour’s recent Sunday political meetings.

They said they were surprised to see her on screen. Although Buttigieg is employed on a person-of-trust contract and assigned to provide public relations assistance to the agency, the sources said she is rarely seen at the workplace.

The Shift has been informed that the former Labour broadcaster does not report to the agency for work and is instead attending her law course at the University of Malta on a full-time basis.

Investigations by The Shift show that Buttigieg was placed on the state payroll shortly after Labour changed leadership in 2020.

Due to her close links with the Prime Minister’s wife, she was recruited by the Office of the Prime Minister of Malta to serve as Lydia Abela’s assistant. The role, however, was short-lived.

In 2023, Buttigieg was granted a person-of-trust contract by Minister Byron Camilleri to provide “public relations assistance” to the Victims Support Agency, which is led by CEO Brian Farrugia and Police Superintendent Sylvana Gafa, the wife of Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa.

Documents obtained by The Shift through a Freedom of Information request confirm that Buttigieg is listed as a full-time employee at the agency, with an annual financial package of nearly €35,000.

Her contract, renewed annually by Permanent Secretary Joyce Dimech, does not outline how she is expected to carry out her duties.

According to the ministry’s FOI officer, Buttigieg is not formally a member of the agency’s staff but instead holds a person-of-trust contract with the Home Affairs Ministry.

“Nicole Buttigieg holds a POT (person of trust) contract with the Home Affairs Ministry. However, she also provides support to the VSA as necessary,” the FOI response stated — a description that differs from the wording of the contract itself.

Buttigieg did not reply to questions from The Shift on how she manages her commitments as a full-time law student while also holding a full-time role on the public payroll.

She also did not respond when asked where her office is located or when she reports for duty.

The Shift has also been informed that Buttigieg receives additional payments from government funds. She also sits on the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) Board of Petitions, which decides appeals related to traffic fines.

For this role, Buttigieg, who, like the minister, is from Fgura, part of his electoral district, receives an additional €12,000 per year.