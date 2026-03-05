Audit exposes continued monitoring failures in €430 million bus contract

Five years after the National Audit Office (NAO) first warned that Transport Malta lacked proper oversight of Malta’s public transport concession, the regulator is still failing to effectively monitor the contract, despite the cost to taxpayers continuing to surge.

A follow-up audit has found that key recommendations intended to strengthen scrutiny of the original €430 million deal remain unimplemented, leaving the authority largely reliant on data supplied by the operator it is supposed to regulate.

The public transport concession, signed in 2015 and running until 2030, was originally estimated to cost more than €430 million. However, the cost to the public purse has risen sharply in recent years following the government’s decision to introduce free public transport for all residents.

Annual expenditure on the service jumped from €36.3 million in 2021 to €69.4 million in 2023 and has now reached almost €100 million in 2025. The foreign operator, Autobuses de Leon, was given a 15-year monopoly to provide the exclusive service.

Despite the growing public funding, auditors found that Transport Malta still lacks robust mechanisms to independently verify whether the operator is actually delivering the service it is being paid for.

According to the NAO, one of the most serious concerns highlighted in the audit is the authority’s continued reliance on information provided by the operator itself to monitor performance.

GPS data from buses is the primary tool used to track whether routes are completed and whether buses depart on time. However, the NAO found that Transport Malta is still not carrying out sufficient independent checks to verify the integrity of this data.

Transport Malta’s Public Transport Unit had set a target of dedicating 250 hours per month to monitoring the integrity of GPS information submitted by the operator.

Yet auditors found that inspectors actually spent an average of just 147 hours per month on this task, a figure largely unchanged from the situation identified in the original 2020 audit.

Inspectors are also deployed only on weekdays for this monitoring work.

Given these limitations, the NAO concluded that “no meaningful progress” had been made in strengthening this critical aspect of oversight, meaning the regulator still relies primarily on information generated by the operator itself to assess compliance with the contract.

The audit also found that several monitoring processes remain inefficient or incomplete.

Although some automation has been introduced, much of the analysis of GPS data, including checks on missed trips, early departures and route deviations, still requires manual verification by officials.

In some cases, staff must replay individual bus journeys to confirm whether buses deviated from their assigned routes, restricting the number of journeys that can realistically be reviewed.

Weaknesses were also identified in on-the-ground inspections, which are carried out by just eight officials working on a shift basis.

Mystery shopping exercises conducted by NAO auditors revealed that inspectors sometimes failed to check mandatory safety items, including wheelchair ramps and other required checks.

Passenger complaints are also still being logged using a basic spreadsheet system that auditors say does not provide a reliable audit trail or allow complaints to be properly tracked until they are fully resolved.

Out of the 13 recommendations issued in the original 2020 audit, only two have been fully implemented.

The NAO warned that Transport Malta must significantly strengthen its monitoring systems to ensure proper oversight of the public transport service and better safeguard public funds.