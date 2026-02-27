Suspected money launderer allegedly stole vehicle from victim found dead in parking lot

Following the arraignment of suspected money launderer and car thief Adrian Muscat earlier this month, State prosecutors confirmed that Ibrahim Halim, one of three victims whose car was “towed” by Muscat, was later found dead in the parking area of a nearby supermarket.

Last week, The Shift reported that Muscat, who stands accused of money laundering and stealing three luxury vehicles from the Marriott Hotel in Balluta Bay, also runs an illegal entertainment venue located just across the street from the police force’s academy in Siġġiewi.

Earlier on Friday, police inspector Shawn Pawney testified before Magistrate Leonard Caruana to explain how the police force investigated initial reports about missing vehicles, which eventually led them right to Muscat’s doorstep.

Pawney described how a Rolls Royce Ghost was the first vehicle to be reported missing from the Marriott Hotel’s parking lot. A magisterial inquiry about the theft had already been initiated by the time the inspector was roped into the investigation. Pawney is part of the police’s Stolen Vehicles Section unit.

The inspector then explained that CCTV footage from the parking lot led them to Muscat, who was seen towing away the Rolls Royce. The other two missing vehicles – a Bentley Continental and an Audi S7 – were also traced in the same manner.

Halim was the owner of the Bentley Continental. He was the sole shareholder of a Malta-registered company named Budget Services Ltd. The company is registered at the same address where Halim was found dead.

After the vehicles were traced to Muscat’s auto dealership in Żebbuġ and a nearby farmhouse, an arrest warrant was issued for the accused.

The following morning, Muscat’s lawyer, Matthew Xuereb, reached out to the police on his behalf, and he was subsequently arrested and brought in for interrogation.

While Inspector Pawney described Muscat’s behaviour as cooperative and reasonable, the prosecution expressed doubt about Muscat’s justification as to why he decided to tow away the vehicles in question.

Given that the police are still separately investigating how other vehicles owned by Halim were towed away by an associate of Muscat’s, it remains unclear how Muscat was aware that the victim was dead and that his vehicles needed to be towed.

What is clear is that Muscat spoke to MET Road Assistance, a private towing service, and claimed that he was towing Halim’s Bentley after “a friend” of his, Keith Balzan, had already towed two other vehicles belonging to the same victim.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Franco Debono asked the police inspector to confirm that Muscat had attempted to return the missing vehicles, which happened after the police were already on Muscat’s trail.

After deliberating on the submissions made by the prosecution and the defence, Magistrate Caruana decreed that there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed on prima facie evidence, and that Muscat’s prosecution is set to continue.

The criminal case against Muscat is set to resume on 17 April.