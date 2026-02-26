Malta’s glowing new ‘national brand’ masks a decade of darkness

Where better to launch a 21st century branding extravaganza than in front of 5,000-year-old stones that have witnessed the rise and fall of entire civilisations, and now, apparently, the unveiling of a logo?

There stood Robert Abela, framed by the solemn magnificence of Ħaġar Qim, delivering a TED-Talk-meets-tourism-advertisement about “people, ideas and ambitions” growing and succeeding. The megalithic temple, which predates both Stonehenge and the pyramids, has survived millennia of storms. They now serve as the backdrop to a marketing presentation about synergy.

Because while the Prime Minister stands before the prehistoric serenity of Ħaġar Qim, unveiling a new “national brand”, the Republic is navigating what any serious constitutional lawyer would describe as an institutional crisis. The fact that Abela insists it is not a constitutional crisis does not, by some curious alchemy, make it so. It merely confirms a troubling elasticity in his understanding of the separation of powers and the rule of law.

This is not opposition hyperbole. It stems from the sworn assertions of Judge Lawrence Mintoff, who wrote to Cabinet and to the President detailing matters that go to the very heart of judicial independence and executive interference.

When a sitting judge, under oath, formally raises concerns that the executive has overstepped into constitutionally protected terrain, it is a red alarm in a system that relies on institutional restraint.

But instead of accountability, we get aesthetics.

“Malta – Shine Here” is the tagline.

Abela assures us that this is “more than a tagline; it is a strategic declaration.”

The sun, we are told, symbolises renewal, positivity, and radiance. A curious choice, given that what Judge Mintoff exposed suggests a government far more comfortable with opacity than illumination.

The Prime Minister speaks of “one consistent and compelling voice.” That is admirable in marketing. In governance, however, a healthy democracy thrives on plural voices: an independent judiciary, a scrutinising press, an opposition that is not treated as a nuisance, and institutions that do not bend when the executive leans.

“Nimble by nature,” the campaign proclaims, celebrating Malta’s agility in financial services, gaming and blockchain. Nimble is one word for it. Others might prefer “elastic”, particularly when it comes to ethical standards. If we are agile at anything, it appears to be sidestepping accountability.

“Bridging worlds.” Indeed. Malta has become adept at bridging the rhetorical world of reform with the practical world of impunity. We may host innovators, but we also host an enduring reluctance to confront governance failures head-on.

And then there is the exquisite irony at the heart of Vision Malta 2050. The permanent secretary responsible for steering this grand strategic leap forward is Ronald Mizzi, a senior official currently facing criminal charges.

Mizzi speaks loftily of a “qualitative leap forward” and of projecting Malta’s aspirations beyond its shores. He describes the months of careful consideration that went into selecting a sun as our emblem. One might gently inquire whether a similar degree of careful consideration was applied to safeguarding public trust in high office.

It is difficult to lecture the nation on renewal and positivity while standing in the dock of public scrutiny. It is even more difficult to convince investors that Malta represents certainty and trust when the stewardship of its long-term vision rests with an official battling criminal proceedings. If this is “focusing on what matters,” you shudder to think what distraction looks like.

And distraction, of course, is the operative word.

The timing is immaculate. Judge Mintoff’s revelations place the Prime Minister under intense pressure. Questions swirl about executive conduct and respect for judicial autonomy. International observers, already wary given Malta’s chequered recent history on rule-of-law metrics, are still watching.

What better moment to unveil a luminous cube in Valletta?

The expected launch of the cube, complete with what insiders estimate to be millions in public expenditure, arrives like a theatrical set piece. A glowing installation in the capital, funded generously, we are told, through suppliers whose enthusiasm during electoral campaigns is legendary. These are the same “favourite suppliers” who somehow manage to deliver political services at remarkably competitive rates during campaign season, only to find themselves reliably entrusted with lucrative public contracts thereafter. Pure coincidence, no doubt.

“Make it happen,” declares the campaign’s fourth guiding principle. It certainly has been made to happen, swiftly, decisively, and at scale, when it comes to brand rollouts and architectural gimmicks. Less so when it comes to implementing overdue governance reforms or addressing the structural concerns repeatedly flagged by European institutions.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri assures us that foreign direct investment is at historic levels, proof of international confidence. Investment figures are important, yes. But confidence is not measured solely in capital flows. It is measured in institutional robustness, judicial independence, and regulatory credibility.

“Malta as the place where people, ideas and ambitions can grow and succeed,” the Prime Minister proclaims. An inspiring sentiment. Yet ambition flourishes best in environments where rules are predictable, institutions are insulated from political pressure, and where leaders respond to judicial concern with humility rather than dismissal.

To deny the existence of a constitutional crisis because it is politically inconvenient is not a strength. Constitutional crises are defined by conduct. When a Judge feels compelled to put serious allegations in writing to the highest offices of the State, the responsible response is scrutiny and transparency, not a branding exercise bathed in metaphorical sunshine.

A national identity is not forged by graphic designers; it is earned through consistent adherence to constitutional principles.

“Malta – Shine Here.”

By all means, let the sun shine. Let it illuminate procurement processes. Let it warm the cold corners of institutional accountability. Let it radiate through Cabinet rooms where difficult questions are too often treated as disloyalty. Let it reflect, as Mizzi so poetically suggested, on what renewal truly requires.

Because until there is genuine light on corruption, until the executive demonstrates unambiguous respect for the rule of law, until officials facing serious charges are not entrusted with charting the nation’s moral and economic trajectory, the slogan will remain what it appears to be: a luminous distraction.

A cube in Valletta cannot outshine a constitutional shadow.

And no amount of branding can substitute for the hard, unglamorous work of restoring trust in the Republic.