Second Baħrija villa application withdrawn after PA recommends refusal – images confirm site built up anyway

A planning application that sought to both sanction and further develop an existing villa located in an ODZ plot in Baħrija was withdrawn after the Planning Authority’s (PA) case officer recommended it for refusal.

Regardless, the plot, which is designated as a Natura 2000 site and is supposed to be protected by stringent environmental regulations, appears to have been heavily developed without any relevant permits at hand, images analysed by The Shift can confirm.

The latest development application, which was filed last year by Infinite Fusion Properties on behalf of its owner and CEO Liam Ferriggi, was the second of its kind. Ferriggi is a well-connected contractor whose multiple business ventures have benefited from millions of euros in direct orders from the government.

A previous attempt by the same applicant was also withdrawn after similarly negative feedback from the PA and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), activist groups, and members of the general public. That previous attempt was fronted by an architect who was simultaneously employed by the government’s roadworks agency, Infrastructure Malta.

A site visit carried out by The Shift earlier this week confirmed what satellite imagery clearly shows: that the plot has been heavily developed into a residence commanding unparalleled views in an area that does not allow for it.

While a dense line of trees partially obscures the extent of the site’s development from street level, the villa’s height still makes it visible from multiple angles.

During the site visit, an unidentified man and a dog on a leash were seen entering the house in the afternoon, indicating that the residence may already be occupied.

Listed as St Michael Farmhouse in planning documents, the villa was built over a very gradual series of alterations made to a disused structure since 2006, despite the PA’s insistence that the applicant did not submit enough evidence to substantiate the claim that the structure in question was historically used a residence.

Planning policy considers prior use a significant factor in environmentally sensitive locations. If a structure is not “legally established” via decades-old aerial photographs which prove the long-standing existence of a structure, a development application in virgin land is likely to be recommended for refusal.

“To this effect, this proposal will result in the creation of a new dwelling unit ODZ and the commitment of such a development on this site is bound to result in eventual pressure for further ancillary facilities to accommodate this remote residence,” the case officer’s summary reads.

“Moreover, additional substantial interventions will need to be carried out in order to provide an adequate access to the dwelling. From an environmental and cultural heritage perspective, the site has been considered as an important and sensitive rural and cultural landscape,” the summary concludes.

In its objection to the development, ERA noted the site’s status as a Special Area of Conservation of International Importance, a scheduled Area of Ecological Importance, and Area of High Landscape Value – some of the strictest environmental protections in Maltese law.

“This current application once again proposes the construction of a dwelling with pool and ancillaries in this sensitive Natura 2000 site. It is considered objectionable from an environmental point of view. This proposal would adversely effect the rural character and the overall integrity of this protected site, lead to the uprooting of existing mature trees, site modification and the introduction of residential development in ODZ,” ERA’s objection reads.

Three major environmental NGOs – Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, Moviment Graffitti, and Nature Trust Malta – also pulled their weight together to object to the proposed development.

While all three NGOs reiterated the long list of environmental protections supposedly afforded to a site rich with architectural and ecological heritage, they also pointed towards the unexplained removal of a legally required site notification, which led to “interested parties and the public” not being “adequately informed about this development application”, arguing that “their right to participate (in the planning process) had been compromised”.

Despite being faced with opposition from virtually every quarter, the applicant has nonetheless formalised development on the site, and is set to continue seeking ways to regularise this development.

Questions sent to Ferriggi’s property firm remained unanswered by publication time.