Court ignored as Planning Authority approves Fawwara quarry expansion

The Planning Authority has approved the expansion of the controversial Fawwara quarry in Siggiewi, granting a fresh 10-year operational permit to developers who were ordered to evict the site by the Court of Appeal.

In a decision that has alarmed objectors and reignited the debate about the enforcement of Court decisions, the government-dominated PA board gave the green light to application PA/02566/18, allowing Quarry 7 in the Gebel Ciantar area to expand laterally into surrounding agricultural land.

The quarry is operated by a company co-owned by Charles Polidano, known as Ic-Caqnu, and contractors Schembri Barbros.

The approval comes despite a 2024 Court of Appeal judgment confirming that the operators are illegally occupying public land and affirming the Lands Authority’s right to evict them. That ruling upheld an earlier 2018 decision declaring the occupation unlawful. Yet no eviction has taken place. Instead, the site has now effectively been regularised through planning approval.

The PA’s case officer recommended approval on the basis that the excavation would ultimately be followed by site rehabilitation, arguing that the proposal complies with mineral extraction policies. Notably absent from the assessment was any reference to the standing eviction order.

Under the approved plans, approximately three tumoli of cultivated agricultural land will be absorbed into the quarry footprint. The extension was opposed by the Siggiewi local council and civil society groups, who warned that the expansion would permanently damage a rare rural landscape and displace farmers currently working the fields.

Their objections were dismissed in the planning assessment.

The site’s history stretches back nearly a century. In 1933, the land was granted to farmers through a public concession strictly for agricultural use. It was subsequently transformed into a hardstone quarry, with substantial quantities of stone extracted over decades. Allegations of unauthorised extraction and boundary encroachments have long surrounded the operation, with enforcement notices issued over the years as quarrying extended beyond approved limits.

By the mid-1990s, the quarry had come under the control of Polidano & Schembri Ltd. It was only in 2011 that the Lands Authority initiated court proceedings to recover the public land. The resulting judgments in 2018 and 2024 declared the occupation illegal and ordered eviction. Still, the quarry continued operating intermittently.

Conspicuously, the Lands Authority, despite having secured favourable court rulings, did not object to the planning application.