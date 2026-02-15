Pre-election recruitment surge as OPM triggers hundreds of applications for low-grade posts

A fresh recruitment drive by the Office of the Prime Minister has triggered a surge of applications for low-grade civil service posts, with hundreds of mostly unskilled workers seeking permanent government employment in the run-up to the next general elections.

The Shift is informed that by the time the latest calls closed last week, hundreds of applications had been submitted for vacancies, including sprayers, painters, tile layers, plumbers, electricians and other manual trades.

Many applicants are currently employed in the private sector or engaged through temporary government-funded schemes, such as the Community Workers Scheme for the jobless.

The new calls offer the prospect of easy, secure, pensionable employment within the civil service, a move widely interpreted as part of a broader pre-election push, a strategy frequently deployed in the past, particularly by Labour administrations.

Figures seen by The Shift indicate that applications from Gozo, numbering in the hundreds, have surpassed those from Malta-based applicants.

Sources said this reflects a longstanding demand from Gozitan workers for government schemes to secure permanent jobs and benefits funded by taxpayers. Most current jobless-scheme recruits, managed by the General Workers’ Union, hail from Gozo.

Officials confirmed online applications were submitted with direct assistance from ministerial secretariats.

The vacancies were deliberately structured to maximise eligibility.

Successful candidates, to be assessed solely through an interview, are only required to obtain, within one year of employment, a certificate confirming attendance at a basic course in their respective trade.

This requirement drive has reportedly led to a surge in demand for short training courses offered by private providers. According to sources familiar with the process, some applicants have been asked to pay as much as €400 per certificate, with certain providers allegedly inundated with requests assuring applicants that attendance requirements will not be strictly enforced.

Sources told The Shift that the Principal Permanent Secretary, Tony Sultana, has already authorised a second round of similar recruitment in the coming weeks, further expanding the number of low-grade posts.

An internal call for messengers has already been issued.

In a significant development, eligibility was extended beyond existing civil servants to include workers employed by private contractors providing services to government ministries and entities, provided they have been performing the role for at least one year.

Sources indicated that this exception will allow a substantial number of individuals currently engaged through outsourced arrangements to be transferred directly onto the public payroll as permanent government employees.

In recent years, the government workforce has grown, contributing to a growing recurrent expenditure burden that now exceeds €1 billion annually in wages alone.

Efforts to distribute as many sweeteners as possible, funded by taxpayers, appear to be intensifying as the election approaches.

Just last week, The Shift reported on the introduction of an unprecedented long service allowance under a new collective agreement for certain sectors of the public service. The allowance significantly boosts take-home pay for eligible civil servants and is being rolled out in the months leading up to the elections.

The public sector currently employs around 55,000 people, with thousands more engaged through service providers across health, education, cleansing, sports, waste management and other areas, further swelling the true scale of the state’s payroll.