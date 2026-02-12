Developers attempting to turn Ta’ Xbiex villa area into apartment blocks

Residents in one of Ta’ Xbiex’s designated villa areas are pushing back against what they describe as the latest attempt to pave the way for higher-density development in their neighbourhood.

A new planning control application (PC00068/25), fronted by architect Colin Zammit, proposes “the introduction of a side garden and the formalisation of the building alignment” of a plot in Triq l-Imradd and Triq Nani.

Zammit is known for his close links to the Labour government and Planning Authority (PA) officials.

But long-standing residents insist the proposal is anything but environmentally friendly.

According to objectors, the so-called “side garden” is a pretext designed to alter the classification and development alignment of a substantial plot of land currently earmarked for low-rise villas. They argue that the move would effectively weaken existing protections and open the door to apartment blocks.

Tens of neighbours have formally objected and are urging the Planning Authority to reject the application outright.

They maintain that the site’s owners have for years sought to turn the land into what they describe as “another cash cow” by replacing the villa zoning with an area of multi-storey residential blocks.

Objectors now argue that the latest application represents an attempt to exploit a loophole in planning rules to achieve the same objective through indirect means.

Under the local plan, the site, which forms part of a larger area in Ta’ Xbiex, is designated as a villa area. Any changes, residents point out, require the approval of a comprehensive master plan covering the entire site. They argue that the current application cannot legally be considered in isolation, as it would circumvent these requirements.

“The proposed side garden appears to constitute a strategic attempt to redefine development parameters in a manner that would effectively detach the site from villa-area protections and align it with higher-density development typologies,” objectors state.

This is not the first time the land has been targeted for redevelopment.

In 2018, through application PA8756/18, developers Capiferri Ltd sought permission to develop the vacant land into garages, flats and offices. That application was withdrawn following a wave of objections.

Residents now fear that the latest proposal marks a renewed push to transform the character of the area, one procedural step at a time.