71,000 declare earning just a minimum wage in 2024

Malta’s much-vaunted economic boom is leaving a substantial share of workers behind, with new parliamentary data revealing both widespread low wages and a significant pay gap between Maltese and foreign employees.

Figures tabled in parliament by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana show that 71,000 workers, nearly 25% of all 301,000 taxpayers who filed returns in 2024, declared earning less than €1,000 per month. While these workers fall below the income tax threshold, they still pay social security contributions, further reducing their take-home pay.

The data also shows that almost half of the workforce, more than 143,000 people, declared annual earnings below €20,000.

At the opposite end of the income scale, fewer than 2,000 individuals, including company owners and self-employed professionals, declared earning more than €150,000 a year.

Separate statistics drawn from the latest Labour Force Survey underline how Malta’s unplanned growth model has increasingly depended on lower-paid foreign labour.

In 2024, non-Maltese workers, including EU citizens and third-country nationals, earned an average gross annual salary of €18,278, nearly 20% less than the €22,260 earned by Maltese nationals.

Foreign nationals now account for more than 40% of Malta’s workforce.

The wage disparity is particularly evident in sectors that have driven Malta’s rapid expansion over the past decade.

Construction, a key pillar of economic growth, employed nearly 12,000 foreign workers in 2024, around 2,000 more than Maltese nationals, many of them third-country nationals earning comparatively low wages.

The accommodation and food services sector, including hotels and restaurants, is even more reliant on foreign labour.

It employed approximately 36,500 non-Maltese workers in 2024, making it the largest employer of foreign nationals. It is also among the lowest-paying sectors, with foreign workers earning an average of €15,871 annually, compared to €18,332 for Maltese employees.

Despite Malta’s economy more than doubling in size over the past decade and consistently outpacing EU growth averages, wage levels have not risen proportionately.

The figures come amid mounting concerns about overpopulation and pressure on housing, infrastructure and public services. The government’s heavy reliance on imported labour to sustain growth has intensified these strains while expanding a low-wage segment of the workforce.