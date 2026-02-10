Santa Venera evacuation: Architect insists no buildings at risk of collapse

The architect overseeing a construction project in Santa Venera that led to the evacuation of several families has insisted that no surrounding buildings are in danger of collapsing, describing the ongoing emergency measures as purely precautionary.

Architect Anthony Robinson, whose works on a plot close to Misraħ il-Barrieri and Triq is-Soll were halted after severe cracks appeared in neighbouring properties, told The Shift that structural failure had been ruled out.

“While it is true that the works caused deterioration to nearby buildings, there is no danger whatsoever that any of the buildings will collapse,” Robinson said.

“What is happening now is a precaution. The buildings suffered foundation damage that was not predicted, but we are following established methods, and there is no risk of collapse.”

Robinson said he had certified the adjacent buildings as structurally sound before any piling or excavation began, insisting that all legal requirements were met at the time.

“When I issued the certification, everything was according to the law, and there were no signs that damage could occur,” he said.

Six families were evacuated on Sunday after movement was detected in one residential block near the construction site. Emergency repair works, including underpinning, continued through Sunday night and into Monday under the supervision of the project’s architects.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) said the evacuation was a precautionary step, stressing that the situation was being continuously monitored. Authorities confirmed that all non-emergency construction works remain suspended.

Sources familiar with the area told The Shift that the neighbourhood was built over former infilled quarries, making it particularly vulnerable to foundation movement. Similar issues, they said, had occurred in the past due to loose infill beneath older buildings.

Residents, however, expressed serious concern.

Several told The Shift they had warned authorities weeks ago about worsening cracks and visible structural weakness. Some said they feared their homes would not withstand any further development.

Photos seen by The Shift show damaged pillars in a garage adjacent to the site, on top of which a new development had been approved through a separate planning application. One resident said the existing structure “cannot even support the current building, let alone additional storeys”.

“I really hope something is done,” the resident said.

“We don’t want to end up killed in our own home.”

Authorities held a meeting on Monday evening with residents, the developer, Simon Mizzi of the MIB Group, and the Santa Venera local council.

Officials confirmed that structural assessments are ongoing but reiterated that there is no indication of imminent collapse, and that all emergency measures are being taken to ensure residents’ safety before any return to their homes.