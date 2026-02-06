PM adopts Galdes’ information blackout on Malita

Prime Minister Robert Abela has continued with the information blackout imposed by former Affordable Housing Minister Roderick Galdes on Malita Investments, refusing to provide basic details on the affairs of the troubled state-owned company.

A series of parliamentary questions submitted by PN MPs Albert Buttigieg and Adrian Delia – largely focused on policy and governance – were blocked by Abela, who cited Malita’s listing on the Malta Stock Exchange as justification for withholding information.

However, stock exchange rules do not prohibit public companies from disclosing. On the contrary, listed entities with the Maltese state as their ultimate shareholder carry a higher obligation for transparency and accountability, as they are funded by public money.

The MPs asked how many creditors Malita currently has, what has happened to the three stalled social housing projects halted due to liquidity problems, and whether further public funds will be injected to keep the company afloat.

In a stock reply, Abela repeated that no information could be provided because Malita is a listed company.

Following Galdes’s resignation amid allegations of impropriety, the prime minister retained Malita under his own portfolio.

Earlier this week, he axed all the directors appointed by Galdes, except for one. The Prime Minister appointed his own directors, including Carmen Ciantar, a veteran PL militant. A new CEO, Marlene Attard, the partner of Planning Authority Chairman Johann Buttigieg, was made CEO even though she had been rejected for a junior role a few months earlier.

Malita Investments – a government vehicle financing social housing projects – has meanwhile doubled down on its refusal to provide information, rejecting Freedom of Information requests amid growing concerns over mismanagement and abuse of public funds.

In replies to The Shift, the company said it was “not in the public interest” to disclose senior management contracts or board payments, despite being 80 per cent owned by the Maltese public and facing severe financial difficulties.

The company also declined to publish remuneration packages for executives or payments to directors in recent years.

The Shift has previously revealed that while Malita’s finances deteriorated to the point that three social housing projects were suspended, the board, chaired by Johan Farrugia, a Galdes appointee, approved a 16 per cent increase in directors’ honoraria.

The company has also refused to disclose payments to XYZ Ltd, an architectural firm co-owned by former Labour deputy leader Daniel Micallef, which received a direct order for a Bormla housing project that remains unfinished years after its original completion date.

Despite the delays, the firm is understood to have already been paid hundreds of thousands of euros, according to Malita sources.

Galdes stepped down a few days ago, while insisting he had done nothing wrong. Abela immediately accepted his resignation soon after publicly defending him.