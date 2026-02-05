Planning Authority recommends Fawwara quarry expansion despite court eviction ruling

The Planning Authority (PA) is moving toward approving the expansion of a disused hardstone quarry in the environmentally sensitive area of Fawwara, near Siggiewi, despite a court ruling ordering the operators to vacate illegally occupied public land.

Approval by the PA on application PA/02566/18 would allow the quarry, operated by construction groups linked to magnates Polidano Brothers (Ċaqnu) and Schembri Barbros, to resume activity for another decade.

The proposal, opposed by many, including the Siġġiewi local council, includes a lateral expansion into surrounding agricultural land that is currently under cultivation.

The recommendation comes against the backdrop of a Court of Appeal decision in 2024 confirming that the operators are squatters on public land and granting the Lands Authority the right to evict them.

Despite this, the PA’s case officer’s report did not reference the eviction order, instead arguing that the proposed development complies with planning policy because the site would be restored following excavation.

The quarry, known as Quarry 7 and located in the Ġebel Ciantar area, has a long and controversial history.

Granted to farmers in 1933 through a public concession strictly for agricultural use, the land was rapidly converted into a quarry.

Over decades, large volumes of hardstone were extracted without permits, with successive administrations accused of turning a blind eye.

The site has changed hands multiple times, often through informal arrangements involving public land, before coming under the control of Polidano and Schembri Barbros in the mid-1990s.

The Lands Authority only initiated legal action in 2011, leading to a 2018 court ruling that declared the occupation illegal and ordered eviction – a decision upheld on appeal six years later.

Yet the quarry has continued to operate intermittently, and Ċaqnu and Schembri Barbros continued to occupy public land without any hindrance.

The PA itself issued several enforcement notices over the years after quarrying extended beyond the approved boundaries, resulting in the consumption of additional public land. None of those actions resulted in a complete cessation of activity or the sealing of the site.

Under the latest application, filed by architect Robert Grech on behalf of Polidano & Schembri Ltd, approximately three tumoli of additional agricultural land would be absorbed into the quarry footprint. The developers argue that extraction is required to meet construction demand and that the site will ultimately be rehabilitated.

While the Lands Authority is the legal owner of the land and has secured court judgments in its favour, it has not filed an objection to the planning application.

The Siġġiewi local council and civil society groups have lodged formal objections, warning of irreversible damage to a rare rural landscape and the displacement of farmers. The case officer ignored their objections.

The PA board is expected to decide on the application later this month.