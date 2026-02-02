TM study on lowering driving age still unfinished two years after its launch

A study commissioned by Transport Malta to assess whether the minimum driving age for mopeds and small motorcycles should be lowered has still not been completed almost two years after it was announced, despite having been cited as the evidence base for a potential policy shift.

The study, launched in 2024, was meant to examine the costs, benefits and risks of allowing 16-year-olds to obtain licences for mopeds or light motorcycles. Transport Malta said at the time that the research would inform any decision and ensure that changes would be based on data.

The call for tenders, valued at approximately €23,500, sought an external assessment of road safety implications, enforcement capacity and regulatory changes.

Yet, almost two years later, the findings remain unavailable.

In a reply to a Freedom of Information request submitted by The Shift, Transport Malta confirmed that “the study is still ongoing and has not yet been finalised”. The authority did not provide a reason for the delay, a revised deadline, or any indication of whether interim findings exist.

The identity of the company awarded the tender has also not been publicly disclosed.

The delay has sharpened criticism that Transport Malta frequently announces initiatives without delivering the analysis or reforms promised. The authority has faced sustained criticism in recent years over enforcement failures, road safety concerns and decision-making that has prioritised development and traffic flow over public safety and accountability.

Responsibility for the authority lies with Transport Minister Chris Bonett, who took over the portfolio amid pledges to improve the traffic chaos engulfing Malta’s small road network. Promised reforms have yet to translate into measurable action and unfinished projects continue to mount.

Malta has one of the highest traffic densities in Europe and persistent road safety problems. Proposals to lower the driving age raise legitimate concerns about introducing younger, inexperienced riders into already congested road conditions without demonstrable improvements in enforcement or infrastructure.