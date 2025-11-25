Free dinner in minister’s constituency made from ‘waste products’, abattoir says

Malta’s state abattoir has defended its supply of ‘free meat’ for a fundraising dinner in Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo’s constituency, insisting the offering was intended to promote Maltese produce and consisted largely of “waste products” and unused pork cuts.

The event – a well-attended village feast dinner in Żebbuġ, Gozo – drew scrutiny after The Shift reported last August that pork, chicken, cooking equipment and serving staff had been provided at no cost to organisers, courtesy of Refalo’s ministry.

Rivals within the ruling Labour Party privately questioned whether the support amounted to the use of public funds for electoral advantage in a district where competition for votes is intense. The ministry rejected that view, arguing the initiative formed part of long-standing efforts by the public abattoir, known locally as the Biċċerija, to promote local produce.

However, information obtained by The Shift indicates that such free supplies were usually confined to fairs and festivals where the abattoir operates its own promotional stand.

According to information obtained through a Freedom of Information request, the Żebbuġ dinner – organised by the Għaqda tan-Nar Marija Assunta ahead of the Santa Marija feast – appears to have been the first time free meat and food were provided for a private fundraising event of this scale.

The only other comparable instance identified was a smaller culinary activity in Kerċem, also in Refalo’s constituency, during a festival titled Mill-Għalqa Nhawru l-Borma.

In its response, the abattoir stressed that much of the pork used for the Żebbuġ dinner “would have been thrown away” had it not been used.

It said that pork shoulder cuts were supplied free of charge by KIM, the national pig producers’ cooperative, while the abattoir contributed skin for crackling and blood for mazzit, both described as waste by-products.

The ministry said the total cost to taxpayers amounted to “less than €3,500”, covering overtime for a ministry employee, transport and a payment to the Malta Chefs Society – an NGO that collaborates with the ministry – which provided cooks for the event.

Following publication of The Shift’s story, the political party Momentum filed a complaint with the Standards Commissioner alleging misuse of public resources. The investigation remains ongoing.

The PN deputy mayor of Żebbuġ, Daniel Cordina, who organised the dinner and negotiated the sponsorship with the ministry, defended the arrangement and praised Refalo’s intervention.

Minister Refalo attended the event, making time to speak with constituents and receiving warm public thanks for his ministry’s support.

His principal district rival, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, also appeared at the dinner, taking care to underline his own ministry’s sponsorship.

PN leader Alex Borg and MP Adrian Delia – then a PN leadership contender – likewise made an appearance.