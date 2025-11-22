Court rules ‘too late’ to halt removal of Planning Authority board member

The court has refused a request by architect Jorge Spiteri to block the government from removing him from the Planning Authority’s board, ruling that any such injunction would be ineffective because the decision had already been implemented.

In a judgment delivered by Magistrate Doreen Clarke, the court held that a prohibitory injunction cannot be issued to prevent an act that has already occurred. Clarke stressed that she was not ruling on the legality of the government’s conduct – a matter that, she said, must be determined in separate legal proceedings should Spiteri choose to challenge the decision.

Legal sources told The Shift that with the injunction denied, Spiteri’s remaining option is to file a fresh case contesting the lawfulness of his removal.

Spiteri, an architect employed by the Gozo Ministry, was appointed to the PA board last July by Planning Minister Clint Camilleri for a three-year term. Earlier this month, he sought court intervention after being abruptly dismissed.

His lawyer, Peter Fenech, argued that under Maltese law, a board member appointed for a fixed term may only be removed by a parliamentary resolution.

The government has conceded that it failed to follow the required procedure.

After realising that public officers are barred from serving on the PA board – rendering Spiteri’s appointment invalid – Ministry officials moved quickly to dismiss him and install a replacement representing non-governmental organisations.

In an email sent in October, Mario Borg, the permanent secretary of the Gozo Ministry, informed Spiteri that he had ceased to be a board member and acknowledged that the initial appointment was contrary to statute. Borg did not, however, explain why the appointment was made or what due diligence checks, if any, had been carried out.

The episode raises questions over the legitimacy of planning permits issued during Spiteri’s tenure, given the ministry’s admission that he was ineligible to serve.

It remains unclear whether affected parties will launch further legal challenges targeting decisions taken by the board while Spiteri sat on it.