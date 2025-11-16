Shareholder’s legal challenge casts shadow over Caqnu’s Marriott lido

A court case set to continue later this month has thrust back into the spotlight a long-running dispute over a St Julian’s site now occupied by the Marriott Hotel & Spa’s lido, owned by Polidano (iċ-Ċaqnu).

The proceedings, which have dragged on for seven years, concern a 2004 share transfer agreement involving developer Charles Polidano and whether one of the original shareholders is entitled to a share of profits from a residential project that was never built.

In 2004, Polidano signed an agreement with the two shareholders of Winnor Ltd, a company that owned land adjacent to the then-Le Meridien hotel. According to the deal, shareholder Winston Carbone transferred his 50% holding to Polidano. He waived immediate compensation in exchange for one-third of the profits generated from developing and selling apartments planned for the site, complete with basement parking.

But the apartments never materialised. A 2006 planning application was withdrawn, and a development brief, required before the project could proceed, was never finalised. Although its terms of reference were issued in 2010, Carbone repeatedly pressed the Planning Authority for progress, without success.

In effect, the shareholder had relinquished his stake at half its value, while still waiting for the profit-share he says he was owed.

Matters escalated in 2017 when Polidano filed a fresh development application for the same parcel of land, this time proposing the scheme that ultimately became the hotel’s lido.

The following year, Carbone lodged a sworn court application, insisting that Polidano honour the original agreement rather than incorporate the site into the hotel complex for his own benefit.

“In the most malicious way possible, Polidano Group is attempting to develop this divided portion of land not in the way that it had previously agreed with the applicant… but is now attempting to incorporate it into Le Meridien hotel and therefore attempting to deny the applicant the payment that is owed to him,” his application stated.

The case has since inched forward, with both sides still producing evidence. Court documents reviewed by The Shift indicate that Carbone, now in his mid-80s, underwent cross-examination as recently as last month. The next hearing is scheduled for 27 November.

Carbone waited for years as plans for the site stalled, only to see hotel management eventually move forward with a fresh development proposal.

His decision to initiate legal action against Polidano came as a surprise to both the hotel’s management and the other shareholder of the former Le Meridien, who had been under the impression that Polidano had acquired the entire parcel of land, rather than just half of it. They were also unaware of any agreement granting Carbone a share of future profits.

Polidano, for his part, has denied responsibility for the arrangement, telling the court that he does not recall signing such an agreement and disputing Carbone’s claims.

The dispute has since created considerable tension between the developer and the hotel’s management and shareholders, who have openly questioned his conduct and reliability, according to company sources.

The land has now been fully developed as part of the Marriott complex, yet Carbone remains locked in litigation that has stretched on for years and is now approaching its conclusion. Should the court find in his favour, estimates suggest the profit share owed to him could reach as high as €18 million.