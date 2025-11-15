Top Maltese lawyers on Steward’s €7.3m arbitration bill

Two prominent figures in Malta’s legal community – Mamo TCV Advocates and lawyer Tonio Fenech – feature among those engaged by Steward Healthcare in its international arbitration battle against the Maltese state, during which the US-based operator spent a total of €7.3 million.

Mamo TCV Advocates was one of three firms retained to represent Steward, receiving €142,466 in fees. Partner Joseph Camilleri acted as the company’s external counsel throughout the proceedings.

Tonio Fenech (pictured), meanwhile, was enlisted as one of four expert witnesses, with Steward paying €269,660 for his testimony. The list of expenses does not reference Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal (the firm he co-founded), indicating that Fenech appeared in a personal capacity.

In all, Steward spent €4.8 million on its legal team. The lion’s share went to Freshfields, the international law firm, which earned €4.2 million. Another global practice, Latham & Watkins, was paid €447,934.

A further €1.7 million was allocated to expert consultants. Besides Fenech, Steward paid Accuracy €840,505, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton €391,601, and Oxera Consulting €200,000.

Fenech, an experienced lawyer with extensive corporate interests, holds several directorships and serves as Lebanon’s Honorary Consul in Malta.

Among his former board roles was a long-standing directorship at Papaya, from the company’s inception until early 2023. Papaya was later linked to a multi-million-euro money-laundering investigation involving a transnational criminal network, according to a report by The Times of Malta last year.

Despite Steward’s €7.3 million outlay, the Maltese government ultimately spent even more on the protracted dispute – €11 million in total.

The arbitration, which dragged on for two and a half years, yielded little tangible progress toward recovering public funds earmarked for urgently needed upgrades at three state hospitals.

