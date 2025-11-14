Residents fear repeat tragedy as PA clears applications by architect behind Miriam Pace case

Residents are concerned about the Planning Authority approving applications by architect Roderick Camilleri who was found guilty of causing the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace in 2020.

Pace died under a pile of rubble when the building in which lived with her family collapsed due to excavation of an adjacent site for a development where Camilleri was the architect together with architect Anthony Mangion.

Residents who spoke to The Shift expressed fear that a project close to their homes, again led by Camilleri, would again lead to the building’s collapse.

One resident, explaining her concern, said: “I have not been approached by the developer for any ground testing. I was told by the PA Technical Officer that if the permit is approved then at that stage the developer would be obliged to assess my property. The application was made somewhat ‘secretly’ with only one registered third-party representation. No signage or if put up it was for a short period and only on one road.”

Architect Camilleri’s warrant was temporarily suspended following an investigation by the Chamber of Architects. The court of first instance found him and Mangion guilty of involuntary homicide.

Camilleri and Mangion then appealed the Chamber’s suspension of their warrants, leading to another court case which remains ongoing.

A review of the court filings suggests that the appeal is now sine die, meaning the case has been adjourned without further notice. The last hearing was held on 26 June, with no new hearing dates listed.

Effectively, this means that both Camilleri and Mangion are technically allowed to retain their warrants and continue practising their profession, with no end in sight to the proceedings, which are meant to determine whether they should be suspended or not.

Despite this context, the PA nonetheless approved two applications filed by Camilleri this week, both of which involve significant demolition, excavation, and reconstruction work.

One application in Sliema covers the partial demolition and reconstruction of a pre-1967 first-floor dwelling, along with additional alterations to the second floor, while the other application in Żebbuġ involves demolition, excavation, and the construction of five residential units. Both were approved on Wednesday.

In 2023, the development which led to the fatal house collapse in Santa Venera that claimed Miriam Pace’s life was given clearance to continue by the court.

Camilleri, who is also a shareholder in the company behind the development, had specifically certified the project as being of low risk to third-party property.

The criminal court’s decision to release the site for development led to additional civil court cases filed by the contractor and a builder who were both involved in the project and are also awaiting trial for involuntary homicide. Both claimed that their rights were breached by the criminal court’s decision.

In October, the constitutional court ruled that the contractors’ rights (Ludwig Dimech and Nicholas Spiteri) had not been breached, given that the criminal court had taken measures to ensure all relevant evidence from the site was preserved.

The Chamber of Architects published a press release on Friday about another constitutional court case that was filed by both Camilleri and Mangion.

The constitutional court confirmed that the Chamber’s disciplinary procedures do not breach a warrant holder’s right to a fair hearing while facing charges in court, with the plaintiffs failing to convince the court that the Chamber lacks impartiality due to its “dual role in conducting preliminary investigations and making disciplinary determinations.”