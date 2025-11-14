Failed education CEO given new consultancy job

Rose Anne Cuschieri, who recently resigned as chief executive of the Higher and Further Education Authority (MFHEA) after the regulator failed to secure EU-level accreditation, has been appointed a consultant at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST).

Cuschieri’s departure from the MFHEA in September came after the body’s unsuccessful application to join the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR), which twice found the Maltese regulator did not meet required standards. The episode was seen as a blow to Malta’s credibility in European higher education circles.

While the Education Ministry said Cuschieri stepped down upon reaching retirement age, officials told The Shift she had intended to remain in post until the rejection became public.

Education Minister Clifton Grima, who recommended her new consultancy contract, has not responded to requests for comment.

The consultancy appointment has raised questions about whether it formed part of a quiet arrangement to facilitate Cuschieri’s exit from the regulator following the accreditation setback.

In its assessment, EQAR cited weaknesses in the MFHEA’s governance, including a lack of transparency, overreliance on ministerial influence, and inadequate oversight of accredited institutions. It also found that under Cuschieri’s leadership, the regulator failed to monitor compliance with conditions imposed on higher education providers.

The Authority had already come under scrutiny over its handling of a licence granted to the International European University, a Ukrainian institution later accused of fraudulent practices. Despite repeated warnings, the MFHEA took no action for two years before eventually revoking the permit following media reports.

After the EQAR accreditation failure became public in April, Cuschieri defended the attempt, saying it was a “a good effort to try”.

MFHEA insiders described her response as “astonishing” and said it further undermined the regulator’s credibility.

The Education Ministry subsequently decided not to renew her contract beyond retirement age.

Nonetheless, her appointment as a paid consultant at MCAST ensures she remains on the government payroll, prompting fresh scrutiny over accountability and standards in Malta’s education sector.