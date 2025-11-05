Disenchanted Labour figure poised for diplomatic post

A former Labour mayor who once denounced Robert Abela’s government’s close ties to powerful developers is set to be appointed non-resident ambassador to Algeria, in a move seen as part of the administration’s efforts to reconcile with disaffected party figures.

Cristian Zammit, who served as mayor of Xagħra, Gozo, before resigning from both the Labour Party and his post in 2023, has been nominated for the diplomatic role by Foreign Minister Ian Borg.

Zammit’s resignation came after a period of growing frustration with what he described as the government’s subservience to big business interests, particularly in the construction sector.

He accused Labour of becoming “a prostitute of big business” amid widespread public concern over overdevelopment and environmental degradation in Gozo.

Although he did not initially elaborate on his reasons for stepping down, Zammit later said that elements within the party had sought to sideline him during his 2022 parliamentary election campaign, viewing his internal criticism as a threat.

The lawyer made a partial return to Labour ranks in 2024, standing again in the local council elections in Xagħra. He described his comeback as motivated by a sense of civic duty rather than personal ambition.

Zammit, who has no background in diplomacy, is expected to appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee in the coming days.

The Foreign Minister also nominated Ray Bugeja, chairman of the music festival Mużika Mużika, as non-resident ambassador to Singapore. Bugeja, a former maritime instructor with no diplomatic experience, is the long-time partner of Maria Micallef, the former chair of the now-defunct Air Malta.

Such non-resident ambassadorial appointments are widely viewed as symbolic roles often reserved for figures with political or personal ties to the governing party. Recent examples include turncoat former Nationalist MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, Labour official Alfred Grixti, and Karl Izzo, a shareholder in DIZZ Group