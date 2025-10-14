OHSA using trainees to boost inspection figures

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has found a way to enhance its statistical reporting, showing more inspections and fines, giving the impression of increased oversight, at least on paper, when in reality the situation has remained unchanged.

Just a few days ago, the CEO of the OHSA, Josianne Cutajar, stated in an interview on state TV that she has managed to increase the number of inspections at the workplace, particularly construction sites, fivefold compared to two years ago.

The Shift has found that this statement appears to be far from the truth, as on the ground, little or no change has happened, with developers and construction operators still working in an almost free-for-all, lax environment.

OHSA sources explained that, while it was true that figures of inspections recently presented to parliament show an increase, this was more of “a cosmetic exercise”.

The officials stated that the issue arose because, although the actual number of inspections remained the same as last year, the politically appointed CEO decided to utilise students in a so-called pre-inspection exercise.

Through this system, trainee students at the OHSA began being referred to as field officers and assigned the task of photographing construction sites throughout Malta.

“These students do not even get out of their car to take their photos, let alone speak to anyone or conduct an inspection on site”, senior officers said. Still, their photos began to be referred to as inspections, leading the CEO to boast about the increased surveillance.

The same system is being used to report a potential increase in fines.

Recent changes to the law have resulted in most breaches of health and safety rules no longer being prosecuted in Court, as was the case until recently. Instead, contraventions started being converted into administrative fines.

While statistics issued by the OHSA indicate an increase in fines, this is another paper transaction, as the increase is primarily the result of fewer prosecutions in Court and more breaches of rules being converted into fines.

Officials told The Shift that in several cases where prosecution was already underway against contractors, arrangements were made so that the OHSA converted its charges into fines, and the Court cases were dropped.

Questions sent to the OHSA went unanswered.

The OHSA has been a government Cinderella organisation for years and was never given the means to control the mighty construction industry.

Following the Sofia Inquiry, which exposed the complete oversight of Malta’s health and safety regulatory authorities, the government promised a comprehensive overhaul, including new laws and enhanced powers to eradicate cowboy attitudes in the industry.

Still, political pressures and the appointment of incompetent and unqualified officials at the helm led to little and ineffective changes.

Only a few weeks ago, the Minister responsible for the OHSA, Jonathan Attard, admitted in parliament that the regulator did not even know how many on-site tower cranes were currently in use on construction sites, and no checks were being made to ensure their safety. This issue has only begun to be addressed following an accident at a construction site.