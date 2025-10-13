Massive protest planned for Government’s Budget Day

A massive protest is planned for Budget Day in front of Parliament, following Prime Minister Robert Abela’s refusal to withdraw his controversial Planning Authority reform laws, which aim to grant developers supreme power.

Announcing the protest, the second in a few weeks, Moviment Graffiti stated that, as the government continues to push ahead with destructive planning laws that grant developers absolute authority, the Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign is inviting the public to join a demonstration on Monday, October 27th. The protest, coinciding with the Government’s Budget Day, will start from the Law Courts and will proceed towards Parliament.

“It is neither our choice nor our pleasure to take to the streets, but we have no option but to defend against this significant threat to our quality of life and democracy,” said a statement from Graffiti.

“We have repeatedly expressed that we would prefer to sit around a table to discuss the urgent planning and environmental reforms our country needs. However, despite the people’s calls for justice, including the thousands who already protested, Prime Minister Robert Abela continues to ignore us.”

Graffiti emphasized that the two planning bills and three legal notices pose an immediate threat to our most cherished places, our communities, social justice, and democracy. They would dismantle existing protections against unchecked construction by rendering planning regulations ineffective and placing complete control in the hands of the corrupt Planning Authority.

The organization, alongside the rest of civil society, firmly believes that the people have the power to stop this assault on their quality of life and are the last line of defense against the greed of developers.

Graffiti reiterated its call for Prime Minister Robert Abela to withdraw these laws immediately. They urged the public to intensify their fight against the bullies of this country—those who believe that money grants them the right to trample over the ordinary citizen.