National protest to confront planning ‘reforms’

A national protest will take place in Valletta on Saturday, 4 October at 10am, as Moviment Graffitti and a wide coalition of environmental and civic organisations mobilise against what they describe as the government’s most dangerous assault on Malta’s planning system in decades.

Demonstrators will gather in front of the Law Courts before marching to Castille, demanding the immediate withdrawal of two controversial planning bills that strip citizens of rights, undermine democracy, and open the door to unchecked development.

The protest comes in response to Bill 143, amending the Development Planning Act, and Bill 144, restructuring the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

The government insists these measures are intended to modernise and streamline planning procedures, but activists, NGOs, and opposition parties argue that the reforms would dismantle long-standing safeguards protecting communities and the environment.

For many, the Bills are viewed as a “developer’s wish-list” that tilts power away from citizens and into the hands of the Planning Authority and political appointees.

One of the most alarming features of the package is the proposal to allow the Planning Authority’s Executive Council to alter Local Plans with relative ease.

These plans, which govern land use and development limits, should be subject to extensive consultation and rigorous procedures, forming the backbone of Malta’s planning system. By giving the Executive Council the ability to change them at will, the government risks creating a system vulnerable to ad hoc modifications designed to benefit particular projects.

Adding to these concerns is a measure which would place planning policies above Local Plans, inverting the established hierarchy and giving precedence to documents that can be revised more easily and less transparently.

Equally contentious are changes to the system of appeals. Under the new framework, appeals could only be lodged on issues raised at the initial objection stage, excluding new arguments or evidence that may arise later, limiting citizens’ rights and imposing the threat of fines if the appeal is considered “vexatious”, the terms of which are not defined in the law.

Moviment Graffitti warns that these provisions effectively shut citizens and NGOs out of the process, turning appeals into a privilege reserved for those with the resources to monitor every stage from the outset.

Perhaps most significantly, the Bills remove the power of the courts to revoke planning permits, even when these are found to be illegal. For decades, judicial review has acted as the final safeguard against abuses and irregularities in the planning system. Taking that power away, activists argue, leaves citizens with no effective recourse against illegal developments.

The Bills also restrict the circumstances under which permits may be revoked by the Planning Authority itself, limiting action to cases of fraud, material errors or public safety threats.

While enforcement measures such as higher fines and longer limitation periods are being introduced, these are overshadowed by new rules that narrow compensation and expand discretionary powers. Many fear that such discretion will be exercised without transparency, creating fertile ground for political interference and developer pressure.

Beyond the substance of the reforms, their timing and manner of introduction have provoked anger. Civil society groups point out that the Bills were tabled without any meaningful public consultation, during the summer months when scrutiny is weaker.

The lack of engagement with NGOs and local communities is seen as evidence that the government is intent on pushing the reforms through regardless of public sentiment.

The breadth of opposition has been striking. Environmental NGOs, including BirdLife Malta, Nature Trust, Din l-Art Ħelwa, and Friends of the Earth, have joined forces with Moviment Graffitti, arguing that the proposals will lead to the regularisation of illegal developments, weaken ODZ protections and endanger heritage sites.

The Malta Chamber of Commerce has also expressed unease, warning of increased political interference and poor governance. Even within the political establishment, voices of dissent have emerged, with opposition parties accusing the government of dismantling the rule of law and eroding citizens’ rights.

For the government, the Bills are presented as a pragmatic reform designed to cut bureaucracy and provide clarity. Officials point to complaints of inefficiency in the existing system and argue that the changes will make decision-making more coherent.

Yet, to many, these claims ring hollow. They see in the proposals not an attempt to fix inefficiencies but a wholesale transfer of power away from courts, communities, and NGOs, towards political appointees and developers.

The protest on Saturday is therefore not just a rally against two pieces of legislation, but a wider statement about the direction of Maltese governance. It asks whether the island’s scarce land and fragile environment will be treated as a public good to be protected, or as a commodity to be exploited.

Moviment Graffitti provides an explainer in the video below: