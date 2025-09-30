From Gaza to disinformation: Von der Leyen outlines Europe’s fight for freedom

In her annual State of the European Union address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen painted a stark portrait of a Europe under pressure — from war, climate change, trade disputes, and internal divisions.

Among the issues she raised, press freedom and the role of independent media factored in as crucial to the defense of European democracy.

Von der Leyen invoked memories of Europe’s struggles for liberty: the underground presses behind the Iron Curtain, dissidents whose writings cost them dearly, the Polish Solidarity movement, Baltic resistors.

She described freedom of speech and independent media not merely as abstract ideals but as foundational to the Union’s identity.

“Our democracy and the rule of law are the guarantors of those freedoms,” she declared, before announcing plans for a European Centre for Democratic Resilience as part of a broader agenda to counter disinformation.

“Free press is the backbone for any democracy,” she said.

Ursula von der Leyen’s #SOTEU speech sent the right signals: stronger link between EU funds & rule of law, and more support to safeguard independent media. Both are crucial steps for Europe’s democracy. @vonderleyen @EU_Commission @PNmalta — David Casa (@DavidCasaMEP) September 10, 2025

However, some critics pointed out that the rhetoric around press freedom is not always matched by institutional practices. There is growing attention on transparency within the Commission itself, especially after a European court ruling earlier this year in favour of The New York Times, which found that the Commission could not justify withholding text messages exchanged between von der Leyen and Pfizer’s CEO during the COVID-19 vaccine negotiations. The ruling was widely seen as a landmark win for media rights and public accountability.

Ukraine also featured prominently in von der Leyen’s speech. She pledged that the EU would stand by Kyiv “for as long as it takes,” emphasising both military and financial support. The Commission President reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to Ukraine’s eventual accession, describing it as a strategic investment in Europe’s own security. She warned that Russian disinformation campaigns were designed to undermine EU unity and insisted that defending Ukraine’s freedom was inseparable from protecting Europe’s democratic values.

Von der Leyen also strongly condemned what she described as actions undermining the two-state solution in Gaza, warning against the use of famine as a weapon of war and signalling that the EU could suspend its free-trade agreement with Israel.

She insisted that respect for the rule of law must remain a condition for EU funding, in a clear reference to member states already under scrutiny. She also highlighted defence, climate adaptation — including a new EU firefighting hub in Cyprus — and new tools to combat people smuggling and human trafficking.

Reactions from across the political spectrum were swift. The European People’s Party, von der Leyen’s own political family, largely praised her for framing the EU’s challenges in terms of freedom and resilience.

Manfred Weber, leader of the EPP, welcomed her call to end unanimity in foreign affairs, arguing that Europe must not be paralysed by vetoes. Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela described the address as “truly commendable,” particularly in its treatment of Mediterranean concerns.

Criticism came from the Socialists and Democrats, who argued the speech lacked concrete achievements. Iratxe García Pérez, leader of the S&D Group, accused von der Leyen of being reactive rather than proactive and said the EU-US trade deal was unfair to European farmers and citizens.

Kathleen Van Brempt, another S&D MEP, claimed the Commission had delivered on only “10% of the promises made previously,” urging more tangible results.

Inside the Parliament, her words on disinformation and press freedom were met with both applause and hostility. Civil society organisations and media watchdogs welcomed the recognition of independent media as central to democracy but urged stronger enforcement, particularly in countries where journalists face political interference or intimidation.

Far-right members heckled von der Leyen during her announcements on democracy resilience, underscoring the divisive nature of the issue even within the EU’s institutions.

The Commission’s next steps will now be closely watched: whether the European Centre for Democratic Resilience and other promised measures become robust mechanisms with independent oversight or remain symbolic gestures.

Von der Leyen’s address reaffirmed the EU’s framing of press freedom as central to democracy, especially in times of geopolitical tension. Yet doubts persist about whether words can be matched with action.

With multiple crises converging on Europe, the question remains whether the Union can deliver tangible protections for journalists, enforce rule-of-law conditions, and stand firmly behind the values it claims as its foundation.