‘Malta’s know-how’: Can the PM deliver on what he offered the UN?

At the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke of Malta’s “know-how” on climate change, suggesting the island nation had lessons to offer the world.

“Sea level rise isn’t tomorrow’s problem – it’s today’s. In #NY, I co-hosted a summit on this urgent threat & pledged Malta’s call for united action, offering our know-how to those who need it most,” he said on social media.

In his speech, Abela positioned Malta as a small island nation on the front lines of the climate emergency, arguing that multilateral cooperation was essential to tackle global environmental challenges. Admirable, if the claim were backed by more than speeches and photo opportunities.

Domestically, the picture is less flattering. Malta remains poorly prepared for the very climate crises it warns the world about.

While Malta positions itself as a climate leader, the Labour government’s relentless push for development continues to make matters worse: construction projects expand, tourism grows, and green spaces shrink, all while the climate clock ticks.

Lending “know-how” requires more than fine words at the UN podium; it requires robust domestic policies, tangible results, and a willingness to curb the very development practices that aggravate climate risks.

Recent audits and studies indicate that Malta’s preparedness for climate impacts remains inadequate. A performance review by the National Audit Office (NAO) concluded that the country has made limited progress in implementing adaptation strategies against flooding and rising sea levels.

The NAO’s 2025 performance audit found that many of Malta’s climate resilience strategies lack “clear ownership, timelines, and measurable outcomes.”

Meanwhile, emissions from sectors outside the EU emissions trading system have surged by over 30% since 2005, despite legal commitments to reach climate neutrality by 2050.

The inconvenient truth is that Malta’s domestic record on climate action is, at best, patchy, and, at worst, emblematic of policy paralysis.

Reports and audits show that emissions are rising rather than falling, while adaptation strategies, infrastructure planning, and land management remain reactive, piecemeal, or underfunded.

Coastal and valley areas, once natural buffers against flooding, have been increasingly obstructed by construction. Environmental impact assessments are sometimes weak or lack enforcement, leaving communities vulnerable to flash floods and storm surges.

Governance and accountability are also major concerns. Strategic documents frequently fail to assign responsibility, establish timelines, or define measurable progress.

Public participation is often limited, and critics warn that planning decisions are disproportionately influenced by private development interests.

Rising temperatures and urban heat islands are already affecting vulnerable populations, yet adaptation measures to protect public health and social welfare remain insufficient.

Despite some positive steps, including incremental increases in renewable energy and the establishment of a Climate Action Authority, Malta’s overall climate performance falls short of what could reasonably be expected of an EU member state facing severe climate risks.

Robert Abela should focus on the crisis at home before offering ‘help’ to others that the country has no capacity or ability to deliver.