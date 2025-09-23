Calls for transparency and land safeguards in the wake of Fortina scandal

Opposition party Momentum has unveiled a series of proposals aimed at tackling corruption and protecting public assets in the wake of the Fortina land controversy.

The party’s General Secretary, Mark Camilleri Gambin, announced plans for a Public Integrity Act, which would require the National Audit Office to verify the assets of all politicians, with criminal prosecution for false declarations.

Momentum is also proposing a Public Spending Register Bill, establishing a real-time, publicly accessible database of government expenditure.

In addition, the party intends to push for a constitutional amendment prohibiting the sale of public land for commercial use. Under the proposal, any lease of public land would require approval by a three-quarters parliamentary majority and be strictly tied to preserving its original character.

“These measures are designed to replace a system of political convenience with one of constitutional protection and absolute transparency,” Camilleri Gambin said, adding that the time had come to “stop the selling off of our country.”

The proposals were presented as part of Momentum’s wider campaign against what party leader Arnold Cassola described as the “Fortina land heist.”

Cassola said the deal was “the result of fraud and deceit” involving the former prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and senior Lands Authority officials, who withheld a valuation report from parliament.

Citing Chapter 573 of the Laws of Malta, Cassola emphasised that only the Attorney General, the State Advocate, or a sitting MP could file a court action to rescind the Fortina transfer. He challenged MPs from both Labour and the Nationalist Party to take the matter to court, warning that failure to do so would amount to “accepting the heist perpetrated at the expense of Maltese taxpayers.”

Cassola also questioned why the government transferred land in Qormi to the PAVI shopping complex at €4.9 million – despite an official valuation of €14 million – on the same day parliament debated the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry in July 2023.

He further accused Economy Minister Silvio Schembri of pushing through a 65-year lease to Fortina despite the company’s alleged illegal extensions and land grabs.

Momentum committee member Matthew Agius turned his criticism towards the Nationalist Party, saying its leader, Alex Borg, must “show through actions, and not just words, that he is not in the hands of developers.”

Agius referred to Borg’s shifting stance on high-rise projects in Gozo, and asked whether he would oppose a proposed 13-storey tower in Xlendi linked to developer Joseph Portelli.

Momentum framed its proposals as a direct response to what it called “a rotten system,” arguing that genuine reform requires binding transparency and constitutional safeguards on public land.