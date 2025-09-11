Konrad Mizzi’s indicted sidekick given third government post

The indictment of James Camenzuli, charged with fraud and serious offences related to the corrupt hospital deal, has not stopped the government from continuing to appoint him to significant roles.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has just appointed Camenzuli as the new Chairman of Petromal Co Ltd. This government company owns Enemed, Malta’s primary importer and distributor of fuel on the island.

According to sources, the Minister was cautioned that appointing Camenzuli could harm the fuel company’s reputation and ratings, mainly since it deals with significant international partners on the procurement of multi-million Euro oil products. Despite this advice, the Minister proceeded with the appointment.

Camenzuli was identified as a key figure in the controversial dealings of disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi, which include the Vitals debacle and the controversial transfer of the former ITS site in Pembroke for the development of a luxury hotel and real estate project. He is facing criminal charges in Court for fraud and other offences, alongside other government officials, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Despite public sector regulations that require officials facing criminal charges to be suspended from their positions, Camenzuli did not resign from his roles as CEO of Projects Plus and Chairman of the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS). The latter is also a position Miriam Dalli gave him.

Facing pressure to resign after his indictment on criminal charges last year, Camenzuli remained in his position and was not removed.

A year after his indictment, Minister Miriam Dalli gave Camenzuli his third appointment – this time to act as chairman of Petromal.

It is unclear whether Camenzuli, an engineer by profession, will continue to hold his position as Chairman of REWS. Retaining both roles creates a conflict of interest, as REWS is the regulator of Petromal and Enemed.

Both Camenzuli and Miriam Dalli began working for Konrad Mizzi shortly after the Labour Party took power in 2013. Camenzuli was promptly appointed to manage the Foundation for Medical Services (FMS), while Dalli was given a position of trust to assist the former Minister. She continued in that role until she was elected as a Labour Member of the European Parliament (MEP).

According to investigations by the National Audit Office (NAO), Camenzuli played a significant role in the negotiations and evaluation committees established by Mizzi for both the Vitals and ITS deals. This involvement, along with the findings of a magisterial inquiry, has resulted in him facing serious criminal charges in Court. Camenzuli has pleaded not guilty in the ongoing case.