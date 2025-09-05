Questions mount over Transport Malta’s swift favour for Gozo tour operator

The Shift has obtained fresh evidence showing that Transport Malta (TM) may have granted preferential treatment to a Gozitan tour operator, fuelling concerns of impropriety within the agency.

The Shift has confirmed that, within hours of a last-minute legal amendment, Gozo Pride Tours Ltd was able to continue operating a fleet of ageing vehicles that had been due to be withdrawn from service.

Despite regulations requiring the removal of such vehicles from the road, the company’s cars were seen in use shortly after being fitted with new number plates and licence discs made possible by the amended law.

The speed of the administrative process has raised eyebrows among industry competitors, who have questioned how the changes were implemented with such efficiency. Several operators told The Shift they believe the move was pre-arranged to shield Gozo Pride Tours from the legal obligations affecting all companies in the sector.

Last month, The Shift reported that Transport Malta had amended regulations to extend the deadline for replacing older rental vehicles. Originally, a 2020 law required all operators to modernise their fleets by August 2025. However, Transport Minister Chris Bonett signed a new legal notice on the eve of the deadline, postponing the cut-off date until the end of this year.

The decision has angered rival operators, many of whom had already made significant investments to comply with the original timetable. According to information obtained by The Shift, Gozo Pride Tours was the only operator not prepared to meet the August deadline.

The company has now been granted until December to await delivery of replacement vehicles from abroad, while continuing to use its existing fleet in the meantime.

Sources within Transport Malta previously indicated that pressure had been mounting on the Authority to devise a solution favourable to the operator. The extent of the company’s connections with senior figures at Transport Malta and within government remains unclear.

Gozo Pride Tours, based in Sannat, is owned by Daniela and Joseph Farrugia, who is also employed with the Fisheries Department in Gozo, and is often seen driving tourists around the island in one of the company’s jeeps.