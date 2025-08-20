SME’s Chamber urges action to protect students and education sector reputation

The Malta Chamber of SMEs has called for urgent intervention following the controversy surrounding the International European University’s Ukraine Malta Campus (IEU), warning that the affair risks damaging the wider reputation of the country’s private education sector.

The Chamber, which represents private institutions licensed by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA), described the situation as “deeply unfortunate” for the students directly affected. It said the fallout had also cast an “unwarranted shadow” over legitimate providers working to maintain high academic standards.

The organisation has urged the government to ensure students receive every possible support, including help in securing alternative study pathways with minimal disruption. It further called on the authorities to ensure the Visa Unit works directly with the MFHEA to provide affected students with viable alternatives.

“This is essential not only to safeguard students, but also to protect the credibility of Malta’s private education sector,” the Chamber said in a statement.

The SME Chamber stressed that institutions found to be operating irresponsibly should be held accountable, regardless of their licensing status. It noted that the temporary licence issued to the IEU might have avoided controversy had the full quality assurance procedures required for permanent accreditation been applied from the outset.

The case, the Chamber argued, underscored the need for the MFHEA to adopt a more “risk-based” approach to monitoring and auditing institutions, ensuring sufficient resources are dedicated to those warranting closer scrutiny.

The Chamber emphasised that the majority of private education providers in Malta continue to operate to “high standards” and contribute positively to the country’s academic landscape. It warned, however, that the current episode must not be allowed to tarnish the sector’s hard-earned reputation.