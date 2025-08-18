Abela gives PL fundraiser another 3 years on the contracts committee

Prime Minister Robert Abela disregarded criticism and internal dissent regarding the makeup of the crucial Government’s General Contracts Committee and reappointed a 70-year-old Labour fundraiser for another three years.

The Shift has learned that, despite strong opposition from the Finance Ministry regarding Margaret Camilleri’s presence on the committee, Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted on her inclusion. He felt he could not afford to lose a dedicated Labour fundraiser just a few months before the election.

In July, The Shift reported that members of the General Contracts Committee were feeling increasingly uncomfortable with Camilleri’s presence on the decision-making body. They expressed their shock when Camilleri, a Labour militant from Birżebbuġa, appeared prominently on the latest Labour Party telethon, where she solicited donations and signed receipts on behalf of the Labour Party.

The members of the General Contracts Committee, primarily senior civil servants, spoke anonymously to The Shift, expressing their dismay at a fellow committee member engaging so openly as a Labour fundraiser. This committee is responsible for awarding numerous multimillion-euro government contracts and is expected to operate independently of the government.

Margaret’s reappointment for another three years on the direct instructions of the PM

It is known that many businessmen and companies that frequently win substantial government tenders are among the most generous donors to the governing Labour Party. To make matters worse, Camilleri, who until a few years ago was part of the private secretariat for former Minister Chris Fearne, lacks the necessary knowledge, qualifications, or background in the highly technical tenders committee.

Despite these concerns, the Prime Minister has refused to remove Camilleri from her position. Just as her previous term on the committee came to an end, Abela reappointed his party’s fundraiser for another three-year term on the government-remunerated committee, extending her tenure until 2028.

In addition to this latest role, the Labour fundraiser also serves on the boards of government companies Malta Med-Air and the Malta Freeport Corporation.