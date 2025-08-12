Voices silenced in Gaza

On 10 August, the world lost five indispensable voices of truth, including Al Jazeera’s prominent correspondent Anas al-Sharif, 28, and his four colleagues—Mohammed Qureiqa, Ibrahim Thaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa.

They were killed in what observers condemn as a targeted Israeli airstrike on their media tent outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

This atrocity cannot be viewed in isolation: according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), at least 186 journalists and media workers have been killed since the war began in October 2023—making it the deadliest period for media professionals on record.

Other organisations paint an even grimmer picture—Reporters Without Borders says over 220 journalists have perished, and El País reports more than 230 deaths.

Parallel to this assault on the free press is the staggering civilian toll. Palestinian authorities recently tallied over 61,000 civilian deaths, a figure that haunts every obituary and funeral procession in Gaza’s shattered landscape.

In the wake of the latest killings, PEN Malta issued an unflinching statement: “The latest targeted assassination of Palestinian journalists by Israel in Gaza is horrifying confirmation of a long-standing, genocidal policy aimed at wiping out Palestinian life and culture.

In the last 22 months and before, Israel has behaved like a rogue state with total impunity, wiping out all of Gaza’s universities, killing over 230 journalists, destroying hospitals and targeting civilians on a daily basis.”

The organisation added that governments, the people’s representatives, can no longer speak of Gaza and Palestine “unless they follow up with the most severe sanctioning of Israel as it commits genocide on live TV.”

Culpability in silence

When journalists are targeted—whether directly or indirectly—the world loses far more than bystanders; it loses its ability to bear witness. The killing of al-Sharif and his colleagues epitomises a calculated suppression of truth under a thin veneer of military justification.

Israel’s claim that al-Sharif was a Hamas operative remains unsubstantiated, its logic questioned by press watchdogs and international bodies. Such assertions, made without transparent evidence, reek not of precision but of presumption—and effectively serve to criminalise journalism itself.

The broader pattern is unmistakable: Gaza has become the deadliest 21st-century warzone for journalists. The incessant bombardment of media tents, marking journalists with targets, signals a chilling strategy: starve the story of its messengers, and the truth may wither in darkness.

A war without witnesses

The tragedy is magnified by the near-total absence of independent international media within Gaza. Since the early days of the war, Israel has barred foreign correspondents from entering through its crossings, citing “security concerns,” while Egypt has maintained strict control over access via Rafah, often denying or delaying foreign press entry.

Human rights groups have described this as a de facto media blockade.

This exclusion is not unprecedented in modern conflict—but its consequences in Gaza are uniquely stark. With no sustained foreign press presence, the task of documenting the war has fallen almost entirely to Palestinian journalists.

These local reporters—living the war as well as covering it—work without the protections, evacuation routes, or institutional support afforded to international correspondents. When they are killed, their cameras smashed, and their archives lost in airstrikes, entire narratives vanish.

The absence of foreign eyes also allows official narratives—whether from Israel, Hamas, or any other actor—to circulate with less immediate challenge. In a war where propaganda is as much a weapon as artillery, blocking independent verification is not a neutral act; it is the deliberate constriction of truth.

Israel’s repeated denials of targeting journalists strain credibility when set against mounting evidence and global condemnation.

In the rubble of Gaza, voices continue to be stifled. It is incumbent upon the free press and free democracies to raise theirs.