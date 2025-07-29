Environment NGOs representative on PA board blunder to be rectified

The appointment of a new representative for environmental NGOs on the board of the Planning Authority (PA) will be revised again due to a claimed “mistake” made last week by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector (MCVS) and the Ministry for Gozo and Planning.

Environmental NGOs were outraged last week when it was announced that their long-time representative, Romano Cassar, would be replaced by a new nominee, Jorge Spiteri. This decision, which took the NGOs by surprise, was seen as an attempt by the Gozo Ministry to increase its control over the Planning Authority.

To make matters worse, the new representative was selected without any consultation with the NGOs and is an architect employed by the Gozo Ministry.

The issue is expected to be resolved. The Ministry had requested the MCVS to submit a new nomination since Cassar’s term had ended. Due to the limited time frame, the MCVS nominated Spiteri without going through the usual consultation process with the environmental organisations.

“This was a genuine mistake that is already being rectified,” an official said.

“The MCVS has been instructed to consult with the eNGOs and, if necessary, hold an election to select their representative. The Planning Authority has no objections to this and is now awaiting a new nominee from the MCVS.”

The confusion occurred in parallel to a new government effort to rewrite planning laws, which would grant excessive power to unscrupulous developers while limiting the public’s ability to oppose development applications.

Through two new Bills presented in Parliament without prior consultation, Prime Minister Robert Abela is also seeking to restrict the Court’s authority to revoke planning permits.

In recent years, the Planning Authority has been primarily dominated by the government, with Prime Minister Robert Abela intervening directly to exert control. He first appointed his consultant, Oliver Magro, as CEO and later replaced him with Johann Buttigieg.

In a notable decision, Abela also transferred oversight of the Planning Authority to the Gozo Minister, one of his few trusted allies in the Cabinet.

Clint Camilleri quickly transformed the Planning Authority Board into a Gozitan entity by appointing a majority of Gozitan members, who were mostly his canvassers or close collaborators.

Additionally, his former colleague from an architectural firm, Godwin Agius, who had used the Minister’s private office for his business, was appointed to the Executive Board of the Planning Authority – the most important decision-making body.