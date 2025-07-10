Blocked exits, fire risk and cramped streets: Momentum asks Ombudsman to investigate

A damning safety report has prompted political group Momentum to formally call on the Ombudsman to investigate the widespread presence of unauthorised restaurant structures along Triq ix-Xatt, the busy seafront road that stretches through Sliema and Gżira.

The group is demanding urgent enforcement of planning laws, citing severe risks to public safety, traffic, and emergency access. The call is backed by a detailed assessment from independent firm Shield Consultants, commissioned by resident Anna Maria Baldacchino.

The report catalogues a series of breaches and hazards resulting from outdoor catering areas encroaching onto pavements and, in some cases, the street itself.

According to the report, many of these structures:

Obstruct access for emergency services, including ambulances and fire trucks;

Endanger pedestrians, particularly children, the elderly, and people with disabilities;

Violate planning permit conditions by occupying more space than allowed, often with permanent or semi-permanent fixtures;

Expose customers and residents to increased risk from vehicle collisions and fire hazards.

One particularly alarming section details how large planters and furniture have narrowed the drivable roadway, forcing vehicles to swerve into oncoming traffic lanes.

Delivery trucks, unable to find designated bays, routinely block entire lanes, leaving pedestrians—including those crossing the road—vulnerable to unseen oncoming traffic.

The report further highlights the risk to restaurant patrons seated mere feet from a busy road known for speeding vehicles. “It is only a question of when,” the report states ominously, “a traffic accident will involve diners or pedestrians.”

Emergency access was flagged as a major concern. Many residential buildings lining the promenade have only a single stairwell for evacuation, with exits now frequently obstructed by catering setups.

The consultants warned that a fire in any of the ground-floor restaurants could rapidly spread to these outdoor structures, making escape and rescue efforts difficult or even impossible.

The congested pavements also make life hazardous for anyone with mobility issues. Wheelchair users, for instance, are often forced into the road due to a complete lack of accessible passage, while pedestrians navigate through what the report describes as a “kitchen-like” environment at peak hours, dodging waiters carrying trays of hot food.

“The situation has been allowed to develop into one of catastrophic risk potential,” said André Muscat, the fire safety expert who authored the report. “Unless brought under control quickly, the situation is only bound to get worse.”

Momentum’s spokesperson, Matthew Agius, accused the Planning Authority and other regulatory bodies of turning a blind eye. “The safety and accessibility of residents and the public must not be sacrificed for commercial profit,” he said. “The lack of enforcement has left the community exposed to serious risks.”

Attached to the request filed with the Ombudsman’s office are the Shield Consultants report and supporting photographic evidence.