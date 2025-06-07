Spike in disabled parking badges in Gozo coincided with election cycles

The number of individuals classified as having a “severe permanent disability” in Gozo has soared dramatically over the past decade, raising questions about the integrity of the system used to allocate disability parking permits.

Figures tabled in the Parliament reveal that the number of Blue Badges issued in Gozo rose from just 27 in 2013 to an extraordinary 1,097 by the end of 2024 — representing a fortyfold increase.

However, the data has been met with scepticism by medical professionals. Several Gozitan doctors, speaking to The Shift, dismissed the figures as implausible.

“I think this ‘phenomenon’ is more connected to the fact that we have three Labour ministers in Gozo, all working against each other to win votes from the same pool of constituents,” a Gozitan doctor said.

When pressed in Parliament by Opposition spokesperson Chris Said, Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia, whose portfolio includes the Blue Badge scheme, was unable to provide a substantive explanation for the spike.

Analysis of the statistics suggests that the largest year-on-year increases coincided with national election cycles — notably in 2017, 2022, and 2024 — fuelling further speculation that the system may have been exploited for electoral gain.

Holders of a Blue Badge are entitled to park in reserved spaces for disabled individuals and may also receive a designated space outside their home, which offers considerable convenience in congested urban areas.