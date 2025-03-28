Two-year probation to be introduced for new drivers

New holders of a Maltese driving licence will not be automatically assured of a lifetime licence any longer, as the EU plans to introduce a two-year probation period in a few years.

At the same time, member states could lower the driving age for specific types of vehicles, particularly mopeds and small motorcycles, to 17 years.

Currently, Malta’s driving age is 18 across the board. Yet the government is considering lowering the driving age limit according to new EU rules. A study on the possibility has been compiled for Transport Malta.

The Shift asked Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia for details on Malta’s intention of allowing 17-year-olds to start driving mopeds. He did not reply.

According to a new preliminary agreement between the European Parliament and EU governments, which still needs a final endorsement, all new drivers in the EU will only be given a temporary licence upon passing their driving exam.

The first two years will be a probationary period during which drivers will lose their licence in case of infringements.

New drivers across the EU will be severely punished and possibly lose their right to drive in case of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while not using a seat belt or child-restraint system.

Member states can also lower the driving age. To address any shortage of professional drivers, the minimum age at which a driver can obtain a truck licence will be lowered from 21 to 18, and for a bus from 24 to 21, provided the applicant holds a certificate of professional competence.

Malta will also allow 17-year-olds to drive trucks or vans on its territory only if an experienced driver accompanies them.

The new rules are expected to come into force by 2029.