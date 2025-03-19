OSCE representative calls for greater protection of journalists

The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media (RFoM), Jan Braathu, has issued a strong call for enhanced protection of journalists.

Speaking at the first Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting of 2025, Braathu underscored the essential role of independent media in upholding human rights, countering disinformation, and ensuring accountability.

“We rely on journalists as frontline observers,” Braathu stated. “They provide the international community with vital coverage and report on violations of international law. Yet, all too often, they pay a high price for fulfilling this role.”

Despite legal safeguards, journalists continue to be harassed, imprisoned, and even killed for their work, he stressed.

“Let me be clear: deliberate attacks on independent journalists… are a violation of international law, and those responsible must be held accountable,” he said, reaffirming OSCE’s commitment to advocating for their safety.

Reflecting on the Helsinki Final Act and OSCE Ministerial Council Decision 3/18 on the Safety of Journalists, Braathu urged participating states to uphold their commitments to create an environment where journalists can work freely and without fear.

He also referenced the Position Paper issued by his predecessor, Teresa Ribeiro, on attacks against journalists as war crimes.

“Journalists play a crucial role in documenting events that may serve as evidence in legal proceedings,” Braathu noted. “However, their role is not that of prosecutors. The distinction between journalistic work and legal investigations must be understood and respected.”

With journalist safety worsening over the past decade, Braathu called for stronger cooperation between governments, media organisations, and civil society to reinforce protective measures.

“The safety of journalists is the safety of our democratic values,” Braathu concluded. “We must move forward together to ensure that independent journalism continues to shine a light in the darkest of times.”

The OSCE RFoM reinforced the organisation’s commitment to addressing threats against journalists and fostering an environment where media professionals can report freely and securely, even in conflict zones.