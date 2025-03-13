Trappers found guilty of assaulting BirdLife team

Two men have been found guilty of assaulting and slightly injuring two BirdLife Malta staff members in an unprovoked attack near Magħtab three years ago.

The court sentenced the offenders, Joseph Grech and Carmel Grech, to a one-year conditional discharge.

The incident occurred while the BirdLife Malta team was walking along a public road near a boatyard after reporting illegal trapping at Għallis, to which the police had responded.

As they made their way back to their vehicle, the two men exited the boatyard, hurling verbal abuse and filming them. Concerned for their safety, a BirdLife Malta team member recorded the altercation.

In response, one of the trappers grabbed her in an attempt to seize her phone, causing slight injuries. The second trapper then turned on another team member, pushing her against a rubble wall and attempting to punch her, also causing slight injuries.

The attack was reported to the Naxxar police station, with supporting evidence including medical certificates for both injured staff members and photographic evidence from the scene.

In her ruling, Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace found both men guilty of causing injuries. However, they were acquitted of charges related to pushing, verbal abuse, and threats due to a failure by the police to provide evidence that the assailants were notified within the legally required three-month period. As a result, these charges were time-barred.

Reacting to the verdict, BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana expressed disappointment, stating: “BirdLife Malta is well-versed in the law and adheres to all regulations, alongside internal protocols to safeguard the wellbeing of our team members in the field. The least we expect is full cooperation from the police when such incidents occur to ensure justice is served.

The lack of evidence proving that the culprits were notified in time allowed them to evade the full consequences of their unacceptable actions. A letter will be sent to the Commissioner of Police regarding this matter.”

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Malta’s wildlife and ensuring its team members can carry out their work safely and without fear of intimidation or violence.