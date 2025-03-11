‘Unity and resilience’ – EP President

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola delivered a poignant address on the 21st European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism, emphasising the enduring impact of terrorism on individuals and societies.

She underscored the European Parliament’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of all citizens. Metsola called for unity and resilience, advocating for continued efforts to promote peace, tolerance, and understanding across Europe.

The European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism is observed annually on 11 March to honour those who have lost their lives or suffered due to terrorist acts.

This day serves as a reminder of the importance of solidarity in the fight against terrorism and the need to support victims and their families.

In her speech, President Metsola highlighted the significance of remembering the victims and acknowledging the profound effects of terrorism on communities.

She reiterated the European Parliament’s dedication to implementing measures that enhance security while upholding fundamental rights and freedoms.

Metsola also stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of terrorism through education, dialogue, and social cohesion initiatives.

The commemoration included testimonials from survivors and families affected by terrorism, providing personal insights into the challenges they face and the resilience they demonstrate.

These narratives reinforced the necessity of comprehensive support systems and policies that address victims’ immediate and long-term needs.

The European Parliament continues to play a pivotal role in shaping policies aimed at preventing terrorism and supporting victims, the president said.

Through legislative initiatives and collaborative efforts with member states, the parliament seeks to foster a secure and inclusive environment for all citizens.

President Metsola’s address serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to remember and support victims of terrorism, while reinforcing the European Union’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.