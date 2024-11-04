Eight organisations support call to European Environment Commissioner to uphold rule of law

Eight environmental non-governmental organisations (eNGOs) have expressed support to BirdLife Malta’s call on the European Environment Commissioner to uphold the rule of law in respecting a European Court of Justice ruling that found Malta in breach of the Birds Directive.

Despite the ruling delivered on 19 September that found Malta guilty of flouting rules when permitting a ‘research derogation’ on finches in autumn seasons, the government has proceeded with allowing it yet again, permitting 3,500 trappers to trap finches for a two-month period until the 20 December.

The European Court of Justice gave Malta a month to respond and explain how it would implement the sentence. Instead, the government permitted another season. The conditions are largely the same that brought Malta before the European Court.

The organisations supporting Birdlife’s stance include Din l-Art Ħelwa, Moviment Graffiti, Nature Trust Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and Għawdix.

They called on the EU Commission to scrutinise Malta, backing Birdlife’s demands to act as fast as possible regarding the trapping derogation of seven species of finches.

“If Malta is at a state where our government breaches environmental directives, is stopped by the European Court of Justice, and continues permitting such breaches for fear of losing political favour, then this country’s environmental future is in dire straits,” the organisations said.