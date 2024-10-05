News

Islander above Valletta, Malta. Photo: Britten-Norman.

Operator licence for Gozo airstrip seems to be a done deal

The Planning Authority has not yet approved the project

 

The Shift Team
October 5, 2024 17:06

The operator licence for the Gozo airstrip seems to be a done deal, as planes tailor-made for the service have been ordered despite the fact that the Gozo airstrip, offering flights to Malta, is yet to be approved by the Planning Authority and built.

SJC Holdings, owned by Simon Camilleri, has confirmed signing a Memorandum of Understanding with UK Plane manufacturer Britten-Norman. Both companies have confirmed the deal in statements released.

SJC Holdings will acquire two factory-new Islander turboprop aircraft, with an option for a third.

The companies said the Islander has an established reputation for its low operating costs and short take-off and landing (STOL) capabilities, making it suitable for smaller and less accessible airports.

SCJ Holdings, based in Qormi, has several interests in Malta, ranging from safety and security to transportation.

It encompasses companies such as medilink that provided air ambulance services to Steward Health Care in Gozo to transport patients to Malta.

Disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat had visited the company’s headquarters in 2010, in the lead-up to the general elections, promising “less red tape”.

Companies linked to SCJ Holdings. Source: ICIJ.

Through one of its companies, Gulf Med Aviation Services, SJC Holdings will deploy the two Islander aircraft “across routes covering the Mediterranean, North Africa and Europe”.

The two aircraft will be manufactured in the UK and supported by Britten-Norman’s Malta base, SJC Holdings “neighbours” at Safi Aviation Park.

                           

