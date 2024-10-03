Rising prices and cost of living dominate citizen concerns – Eurobarometer

Rising prices and the cost of living (42%) and the economic situation (41%) were the main topics that motivated European citizens to vote in the last European elections in June this year, according to a survey released by the European Parliament on Thursday.

A third of voters (34%) say that the international situation was a topic that encouraged them to vote, while a similar proportion mentions defending democracy and the rule of law (32%).

Those who did not vote also say the cost of living (46%) and the economic situation (36%) could have motivated them to participate in the elections.

In Malta, most voters (40%) were motivated by the environment and climate change to vote.

Among non-voters in Malta, the main topic that would have encouraged them to vote was the rising prices and cost of living (52%).

Commenting on the survey results, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: “Over the coming weeks, the European Parliament will scrutinise the new European Commission to ensure it will address the issues that are a priority for people: the cost of living, the state of our economy, democracy, the rule of law, migration, and security.”

Metsola added that the European Parliament will continue to work to make people’s voices count in the EU.

The Maltese continue to be optimistic about the future of the EU (74%) and have a positive image of the EU (51% positive, whereas only 9% of respondents in Malta have a negative image).

Malta has benefitted from EU membership for a large majority (90%). The Maltese consider EU membership beneficial because it contributes to economic growth (48%), brings Maltese people new work opportunities (38%), improves cooperation between Malta and the other countries of the EU (30%) and gives Maltese people a more substantial say in the world (30%).

Trust in European parliamentary democracy is particularly high at the onset of the tenth EP parliamentary term: 42% of the citizens have a positive image of the European Parliament – the highest ever recorded result for this indicator.

Fifty-four per cent of Maltese have a positive image of the European Parliament, up 6% from February-March 2024.

Europeans confirmed their support for EU democracy in the European elections last June. The turnout was 50.74%, the highest in 30 years. It increased in 16 out of 27 countries compared to the 2019 European elections.

The survey shows that the Maltese vote because they feel it is a duty as a citizen (55%), they always vote (37%), or they feel they are a citizen of the EU (27%).

In terms of their choice on the voting ballot, this was motivated mainly by liking one or more of the candidates (45%), or because their proposals on European issues were the closest to their ideas or values (41%) or equally because their proposals on national issues were the closest to their ideas or values (41%).