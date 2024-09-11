‘We want truth and justice for Karl Gouder’ – PN

The Nationalist Party has joined the call by Karl Gouder’s family for any information in the days leading up to his death this week.

The Party expressed solidarity with Gouder’s family, which it said was extremely hurt by his tragic death, as were his friends and colleagues.

The family also provided the number for Karl’s brother, Nicky, for any information that may shed light on the circumstances leading up to his death.

The former MP and longtime Party stalwart was found dead in Valletta on Tuesday. He was 45. He had announced his intention to run for the post of Party Secretary General two days earlier.

Gouder was chief operations officer of the PN’s media arm.



“Nobody should be scared to speak out. The PN will support anyone coming forward with information that could lead to truth and justice for Karl,” the Party said in a statement, adding that it expected the authorities to do the same.

“We expect the authorities to use every means at their disposal to learn what led to Karl’s tragic death,” the PN added.

Tributes poured in on social media. People remembered his infectious smile, his support for people in need and his ability to unite people, among his many positive attributes.

“We believe that it is in the interest of all occupying a public role to know the truth about what led to Karl’s death, and if anyone is responsible, then the individual must be brought to justice – whoever it is,” the PN said.

The PN said anyone with information should pass it on to Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici.