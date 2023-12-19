Sacked MFSA CEO refuses details on involvement in government-financed chatbot project

Joseph Cuschieri, the former Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) CEO who was forced to resign in 2020 after a damning internal investigation, has been engaged in his “private capacity” on a government-supported project to develop a Maltese-language online chatbot, launched last month.

Despite featuring prominently in several photos during the launch of the event on November 26, the government and Cuschieri have refused to divulge his role and involvement in the project.

Cuschieri was involved in several scandals during his time at the MFSA and was fired for breaching ethics when he went on a Las Vegas trip funded by businessman Yorgen Fenech, the man currently on trial for his involvement in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Shift contacted Cuschieri over the phone to ask about his involvement in the project. He replied it was in his “private capacity” and refused to give any further details, directing questions to his email address for Cuschieri & Associates, his business advisory firm.

Asked why he could not answer over the phone, Cuschieri said he “had his reasons” and hung up.

In response to The Shift’s questions over email, Cuschieri refused to explain his role in the project or details on his consultancy, only stating that his “involvement in the project is purely professional in the private sector.”

The project, named ‘The New Era of Chatbot’, will provide online support for customers in the financial services sector in the Maltese language.

Costing some €3 million to develop according to a government press release, the project is being developed by two Italian private companies, Cartesio Ltd. and Noovle International, partially funded through Malta Enterprise under the Research and Development Scheme, falling under Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli’s remit.

Dalli failed to answer The Shift’s questions on Cuschieri’s involvement and how much of the €3 million he will receive.

Cuschieri, pictured at the launch of the Maltese chatbot project last month – Photo: TVM NewsIn response to a parliamentary question by opposition MP Jerome Caruana Cilia, Minister Dalli similarly refused to answer questions on the public funds provided to the project and said the information was barred from being divulged under the Promotion of Investments Act.

After stepping down as CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority in 2018, Joseph Cuschieri was appointed CEO of the MFSA.

Cuschieri resigned from his MFSA role in 2020 following an internal investigation led by former chief justice Joseph Azzopardi – now standards commissioner.

Edwina Licari, who accompanied Cuschieri on the casino owner-sponsored trip to Vegas when she was still working at the Malta Gaming Authority – before following Cuschieri to the MFSA where she was paid €100,000 as an international affairs lawyer and appointed to the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit’s board – also suspended herself when the scandal broke.

Despite his track record, Prime Minister Robert Abela appointed Cuschieri to serve on the board of Malta Strategic Partnership Projects Ltd, which is responsible for lucrative government privatisation deals. He was also appointed chairman of the Eco-Contribution Appeals Board.

In July, The Shift also reported how Cuschieri’s daughter, Katrina, who happens to be the granddaughter of President George Vella, was politically appointed as a consultant, then board member of a Water Services Corporation subsidiary, raising questions of nepotism considering Cuschieri and Dalli’s friendship.

The Italian-directed companies behind the Maltese chatbot

The ‘New Era of Chatbot project’ is led by a collaboration between Cartesio Ltd and the University of Malta in partnership with AI and cloud technology service providers Noovle International, with offices at the government’s Gozo Innovation Hub, under the remit of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Noovle International’s Malta subsidiary, whose Gozo offices were inaugurated in 2018 by disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, is primarily owned by its Swiss parent company of the same name.

The two private companies receiving public funds for their work on the Maltese chatbot project are registered as having Italian directors.

The other company, Cartesio Ltd., is owned through several intermediary companies by the Cypriot subsidiary of corporate advisory Trustmoore, based in Malta.

Trustmoore forms part of the EM Group of companies – based in Malta and owned by Dutch businessman George F.J.M. Van Zinnicq Bergmann. The group includes eMoore N.V., a Curacao company with ties to the online gambling industry.