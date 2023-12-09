Tourism Minister’s canvasser and convicted drug trafficker hired by ITS as CEO’s driver

Aqra dan l-artiklu bil-Malti.

A minister’s leading canvasser, who in 2015 was sent to prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking, was recruited as a driver for the CEO of the Institute of Tourism Studies Pierre Fenech.

Investigations by The Shift show that last October, Geoffrey Galea from Birkirkara, who together with his wife Nancy, led Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s canvassing efforts on the eighth electoral district, was somehow hired as a full-time driver at the government educational facility.

The matter was first brought to The Shift’s attention by worried parents. But when confronted, the CEO shirked all responsibility, putting the onus on his human resources department for the recruitment process, which, according to him, “was conducted through normal procedures”.

This job, which puts a convicted drug trafficker in close contact with hundreds of adolescent and vulnerable students, was approved despite Galea’s criminal record.

In 2015, the Court of Appeal confirmed an earlier sentence in which Galea, 53, was found guilty of selling ecstasy pills during a party in Ta’ Qali in 2003.

In a police statement, presented during court proceedings, Galea had admitted that he was found in possession of 26 ecstasy pills and confirmed that he was selling them to young partygoers.

He also admitted to taking the drugs himself.

The Court condemned Galea to six months imprisonment and fined him €800.

The Shift is informed that Galea was recommended for the government job at the ITS by the minister himself and is seen daily driving around ‘Super CEO’ Pierre Fenech, currently in the news for fixing a consultancy contract for former Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar.

Asked by The Shift to explain how a convicted drug trafficker could be given a job at a college full of students, Fenech did not provide an explanation.

Instead, he pointed fingers at his HR department as he said he did not get involved in the recruitment processes of minor staff.

Pressed on the fact that this did not involve “minor staff” but his own driver, Fenech took no responsibility. “He is not my driver but one of two ITS drivers/messengers we have as per the HR plan. I usually use one of the two drivers,” he insisted.

“Galea has been in the role since 13 October 2023 and was recruited as per normal recruitment procedure at ITS,” he added.

Asked whether he was aware that the driver was a convicted drug trafficker and whether he had considered the consequences of giving him a job at an educational facility, Fenech said:

“As part of the recruitment and interviewing process, ITS requests a copy of the police conduct issued at least in the preceding six months from the date of the interview. I checked with HR [ to see ] if these procedures were adhered to, and I can confirm that we have a clean conduct certificate issued on 23 August 2023. The interview took place on 28 August 2023,” Fenech said.

All HR departments in Malta know that the police conduct only covers six months. Crimes committed by individuals over the years are usually listed in the individual’s criminal record (fedina penali) held by the police.



It is unclear whether Fenech obeyed ministerial orders to recruit the minister’s canvasser. This was the excuse given by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Clayton Bartolo to shield the CEO from resigning over the Rosianne Cutajar illegalities. Calls for the criminal prosecution of all those involved in the illegal consultancy debacle have not yet been followed by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa.

Dubbed “Super CEO”, Fenech has been making headlines due to his unique double role as the CEO of two different Tourism Ministry entities, the ITS and the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

He was given his posts by disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi but was retained by his successor, Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Among the many controversial stories involving Fenech is a direct order he gave to architect Gilbert Bartolo, the minister’s brother, for architectural services. At the time, he told The Shift that he did not know that Gilbert was his minister’s brother.

Lately, Fenech was outed by The Shift for taking his wife on a free cruise around the Mediterranean as a guest of an ITS client with whom he was negotiating a deal. On his trip, he also took Ramona Attard, the President of the Labour Party, who accompanied her partner, a manager at ITS.

When pressed to state how Fenech managed to do two top government jobs at once and get two different salaries – a unique position in the public sector – Minister Bartolo insisted that Fenech worked hard and got results.

Fenech’s wife, Romina, was also given a position at the Housing Authority.