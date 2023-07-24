Muscat’s new role: deputy chair to ex-Lebanese PM guilty of Paris bombing

As disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat continues to dazzle the nation with his post-premiership consultancies, his latest appointment is as deputy chairman to a former Lebanese prime minister who was recently found guilty in absentia of the bombing of a Paris synagogue in 1980.

This latest feather in Muscat’s cap comes courtesy of the Turkish conglomerate IKAR Holdings which he recently joined as a member of its board of directors as well as that of its subsidiary IKAR Construction.

One of IKAR Holdings’ many subsidiary companies, Turkish BolaWrap, was contracted to supply the Malta Police Force with their product in May. The company produces a taser-like device that fires a rope to restrain suspects, marketed as a “compliance device”.

In his latest appointment, Muscat Has been named as deputy chairman of IKONIC Education Holding, which promises to be ‘Paving the Way for a New Era of Globalized Education’.

Muscat will be serving under former Lebanese Prime Minister Professor Hassan Diab, who, like Muscat, has courted his fair share of controversy.

A Paris court last April sentenced Diab to life in prison in absentia for the 1980 bombing of a synagogue in which four people – a student passing by on a motorbike, a driver, an Israeli journalist and a caretaker – died. 46 others were injured in the blast.

French intelligence agents later, in 1999, accused Diab of having made the bomb. Diab, with considerable support, continues to plead his innocence as an extradition battle ensues between Canada, where Diab now lives and teaches, and France.

He will now team up with Muscat to oversee the running of IKONIK University, ‘The World’s First Real-Life University’.

“In a visionary move, the internal leadership of IKONIC University reflects a diverse and innovative approach to education,” the company said in a statement.

“Respected global academic leaders, accomplished business professionals, tech pioneers, and former prime ministers and government officials come together to lead the university into a new chapter of learning.”

IKAR Holdings’ over 35 subsidiaries span multiple sectors including energy, sports, technology, cyber security, real estate, hospitality, textile, education, construction, aviation, defence, and health, but are generally involved in investment partnerships.

After spearheading and promoting the Jordanian investment in the controversial and reportedly floundering American University of Malta back when he was prime minister, he is now set to help ”reshape the landscape of higher education by combining the wisdom of distinguished professors with the real-world experiences of elite business owners, celebrated world leaders, and prominent media figures”.

IKAR Holdings Limited is an international holding company and investment group for over 35 businesses in Europe, the Gulf states and Africa. IKAR Aviation is another subsidiary of IKAR Industries, itself a subsidiary of IKAR Holdings, which produces a modernisation package for the Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter.

Back in June when he joined the company, Muscat said in a statement that he was “fascinated” by IKAR’s vision of “supporting the next generation of potential leaders, both on the operational level of the group and in particular in their activities in the world of education,” a practice which he said “is very much in line with my own values and future activities”.